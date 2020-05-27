Vikings: A cena de sexo que foi cortada da série por sugestão de atores
Séries como “Game Of Thrones” e “Vikings” mostraram diversas cenas de sexo quentes e polêmicas (relembre um caso aqui). No entanto, o drama histórico do History Channel preferiu cortar um destes momentos que envolvia os atores Travis Fimmel e Amy Bailey.
De acordo com a atriz, a gravação do momento intimo entre a rainha Kwenthrith e Ragnar não entrou para os episódios graças a uma sugestão sábia dos atores.
“Houve uma cena de sexo, mas Travis e eu os convencemos a cortá-la porque pensamos que seria mais interessante, pois as pessoas não sabem se Magnus é seu ou não filho de Ragnar. Foi uma coisa interessante, então originalmente tínhamos cenas de sexo e pensávamos: vamos tornar as coisas mais misteriosas”, revelou em entrevista ao canal no YouTube Beauty is Eternal.
View this post on Instagram
Enemies on your TV often end up as besties in real life 😜 If any of you have seen #Vikings you’ll know that #Kwenthrith and #Judith had an “it’s complicated” relationship 😅🔪. Luckily, @jenniejacques1 and I are far less murderous and in fact are more interested in teaming up to bring you cakes and good causes! Please read Jennie’s post below and send us some love for her charity 🙏 #Repost @jenniejacques1 ・・・ Exciting News! . @officialamybailey will be the guest judge with #JennieJacques in the @bake4_ competition! To raise funds for @openmedf #mecfs #mecfsawareness . More Exciting News! @officialamybailey is bringing @yummzy_desserts to be a collaborative baker to bake a cake on behalf of someone who cannot due to #chronicillness – we wanted everyone to be able to take part in the fun . Over the next 3 days we’ll be accepting a “photo” of the cake you’d love to bake if you were well enough! And we’ll choose one lucky 🍀 pic to get made! Check out @bake4_ for more details… 💫
Amy também explicou que, diferente do que muitos pensam, os atores não querem realmente gravar cenas do tipo.
“Ninguém quer fazer cenas de sexo. É sempre estranho, não é nojento nem nada, mas nenhum ator quer isso. Quando alguém é seu amigo, não é sexy, nem um pouco”, finalizou.
View this post on Instagram
Just wanted to make a formal apology that I was not in tonight's @historyvikings episode. You have to be strong, guys. Really. Try to move on. There may not be any poisoning 🍷 or peeing 💦 in 4b, but keep watching. And remember, #kwenthrith ❤️s you…to death ☠ •••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••• #Repost @teamabailey with @repostapp ・・・ TONIGHT! ❤ #thevikingsarecoming!! #vikings #vikingsseason4b #amybailey #kwenthrith #bjorn #ragnarlothbrok #teamamybailey #VikingsFamily 💪 @historyvikings