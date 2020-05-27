Vikings: A cena de sexo que foi cortada da série por sugestão de atores

View this post on Instagram

Enemies on your TV often end up as besties in real life 😜 If any of you have seen #Vikings you’ll know that #Kwenthrith and #Judith had an “it’s complicated” relationship 😅🔪. Luckily, @jenniejacques1 and I are far less murderous and in fact are more interested in teaming up to bring you cakes and good causes! Please read Jennie’s post below and send us some love for her charity 🙏 #Repost @jenniejacques1 ・・・ Exciting News! . @officialamybailey will be the guest judge with #JennieJacques in the @bake4_ competition! To raise funds for @openmedf #mecfs #mecfsawareness . More Exciting News! @officialamybailey is bringing @yummzy_desserts to be a collaborative baker to bake a cake on behalf of someone who cannot due to #chronicillness – we wanted everyone to be able to take part in the fun . Over the next 3 days we’ll be accepting a “photo” of the cake you’d love to bake if you were well enough! And we’ll choose one lucky 🍀 pic to get made! Check out @bake4_ for more details… 💫