Encontram morta atriz e lutadora que participou de programa da Netflix
A morte de Hana Kimura, uma jovem japonesa de 22 anos, foi comunicada pela imprensa do país. De acordo com o Publimetro, os comunicados pediram que os fãs que "respeitassem" e "mantivessem seus pensamentos e orações com sua família e amigos", sem esclarecer as circunstâncias do falecimento.
A atriz e lutadora foi vítima de comentários negativos após sua participação reality show Terrace House, da Netflix, e algumas informações indicam que ela sofria de depressão.
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.
Hana was a beautiful and talented star!
Words are powerful.
Please be kind.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020
Hana foi bem reconhecida no mundo das artes marciais mistas no Japão, sendo duas vezes campeã artística do Stardom.

I'm so sorry to have to tell you all that Hana passed away last night at the age of 22. I started this page about a year and a half ago because, simply, I was a fan of Hana. I never expected it to grow to almost 20,000 followers. People often talk about Hana's looks but anyone who followed her career knew there was far more to her. She had a unique warmth, energy and overflowing charisma. I never had the opportunity to meet her but every story I've ever heard has been that she left any fan she met with a positive, memorable experience. Hana had so much potential to be a superstar in wrestling. I don't know how many comments I've seen of people asking when she would go to WWE or AEW. I'm confident she would have been a success wherever she went but now we can only imagine the path her career might have taken. All I can say is that, to the fans, Hana was a special talent and, to her friends, she was a special person. Wrestling and the world as a whole are both poorer for losing her. Rest in peace, Hana.
