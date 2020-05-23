Encontram morta atriz e lutadora que participou de programa da Netflix

A morte de Hana Kimura, uma jovem japonesa de 22 anos, foi comunicada pela imprensa do país. De acordo com o Publimetro, os comunicados pediram que os fãs que "respeitassem" e "mantivessem seus pensamentos e orações com sua família e amigos", sem esclarecer as circunstâncias do falecimento.

A atriz e lutadora foi vítima de comentários negativos após sua participação reality show Terrace House, da Netflix, e algumas informações indicam que ela sofria de depressão.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hana Kimura.

Hana was a beautiful and talented star!

Words are powerful.

Please be kind.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Hana’s family during this time. 🙏🏼#RIPHanaKimura ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvJrmxI35A

— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) May 23, 2020