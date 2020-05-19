Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber rebatem rapper que os acusa de suborno

Justin Bieber e Ariana Grande foram às redes sociais nesta segunda-feira (18), para responder acusações do rapper Tekashi 6xi9ine, que afirma que a cantora subornou a Billboard para aparecer no primeiro lugar com a música "Stuck With U".

A Revista Billboard publica, semanalmente, uma lista que avalia as 100 músicas mais vendidas. Nesta semana, a parceria de Ariana Grande e Justin Bieber apareceu em primeiro lugar no ranking. Enquanto isso, o novo single de 6ix9ine, "GOOBA", ficou na terceira posição. O rapper afirma que 30 mil cópias de "Stuck With U" teriam sido compradas com o mesmo cartão.

"Qualquer um que me conheça ou me segue por algum tempo sabe que os números não são a força motriz por trás de nada do que eu faço. Eu me sinto grata por poder cantar. Grata por haver pessoas que querem me ouvir", disse Ariana, em um post no Instagram. "Os meus fãs compraram essa música ['Stuck With U']. Os fãs de Justin compraram essa música. Os nossos fãs compraram essa música. Nenhum deles comprou a música mais do que quatro vezes, como dizem as regras", completou.

A cantora ainda parabenizou os colegas que apareceram na parada desta semana, "até o cara do número 3", em referência ao rapper. "Para qualquer pessoa que esteja chateada com a sua posição na parada, ou que esteja tentando de todas as maneiras descreditar mulheres trabalhadoras (e só elas, por algum motivo), eu peço que você seja humilde", escreveu.

Enquanto isso, Justin Bieber publicou stories em que critica o 6ix9ine por direcionar os ataques apenas a Ariana. "Esta é a minha música com a Ariana Grande, e eu me sinto honrado por trabalhar com ela. Se você vai dizer o nome dela, tenha certeza de dizer o meu. É nossa música".