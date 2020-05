O look impressionante utilizado por Lady Di no Met Gala que causou furor há 24 anos

View this post on Instagram

#MetBall Eight months before her tragic death, Diana, Princess of Wales attended the Met Gala on December 9, 1996. She wore a navy silk slip dress designed by John Galliano for Dior and was accessorized with her pearl and sapphire choker and matching earrings. Photos: Getty.