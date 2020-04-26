Imagens pouco divulgadas revelam detalhes da infância conturbada de Lady Di

View this post on Instagram

Diana In Her Own Words – Part (5): "It was a very unhappy childhood, parents were busy sorting themselve out, I've always seen my mother cry. Daddy never spoke to us about it. We could never ask questions. Too many changes over nannies. Very unstable, the whole thing. Generally unhappy and being very detached from everybody else. How did you first learn about the divorce? I remember seeing my father slap my mother across the face and I was hiding behind the door and she was crying. And I remember mummy crying an awful lot. Every Saturday when we went up for weekends, every Saturday night, a standard procedure, she start crying on Saturday, and we both [her brother] see her crying, what's the matter mummy? Oh, I don't want you to leave tomorrow, which for a nine year old was devastating." ■ حكاية ديانا بروايتها – الجزء (5): "كانت طفولة تعيسة جدا، كان والداي منشغلان في ترتيب أمورهما [تقصد إنهاء زواجهما]. كنت أرى أمي تبكي دوما ولم يحدثنا أبي عن ذلك أبدا ولم نستطع طرح اﻷسئلة أبدا. تم تبديل مربياتنا بشكر مستمر، وكان الوضع برمته غير مستقر. أذكر شعوري بالتعاسة بشكل عام، وشعوري بالانفصال الشديد عن الباقين جميعا. كيف علمت بأمر الطلاق أول مرة؟ أذكر أنني رأيت أبي يصفع أمي على وجهها وكنت مختبأة خلف الباب وكانت تبكي. وأذكر أن أمي كانت تبكي كثيرا. عندما كنا نغادر بعد قضاء عطلة نهاية اﻷسبوع معها، في مساء يوم السبت، كان إجراءا نمطيا، كانت تبدأ بالبكاء يوم السبت. كنا نسألها [تقصد هي وشقيقها الصغير] ما اﻷمر يا أمي؟ لا أريدكما أن تغادرا غدا. بالنسبة لطفلة في التاسعة، كان اﻷمر مؤلما."