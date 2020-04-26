Imagens pouco divulgadas revelam detalhes da infância conturbada de Lady Di
Diana Frances Spencer, apelidada de Lady Di, nasceu em 1º de julho de 1961 no Reino Unido. Com uma vida conturbada, sua infância e adolescência antecedeu um casamento polêmico e uma morte trágica.
View this post on Instagram
Diana In Her Own Words – Part (5): "It was a very unhappy childhood, parents were busy sorting themselve out, I've always seen my mother cry. Daddy never spoke to us about it. We could never ask questions. Too many changes over nannies. Very unstable, the whole thing. Generally unhappy and being very detached from everybody else. How did you first learn about the divorce? I remember seeing my father slap my mother across the face and I was hiding behind the door and she was crying. And I remember mummy crying an awful lot. Every Saturday when we went up for weekends, every Saturday night, a standard procedure, she start crying on Saturday, and we both [her brother] see her crying, what's the matter mummy? Oh, I don't want you to leave tomorrow, which for a nine year old was devastating." ■ حكاية ديانا بروايتها – الجزء (5): "كانت طفولة تعيسة جدا، كان والداي منشغلان في ترتيب أمورهما [تقصد إنهاء زواجهما]. كنت أرى أمي تبكي دوما ولم يحدثنا أبي عن ذلك أبدا ولم نستطع طرح اﻷسئلة أبدا. تم تبديل مربياتنا بشكر مستمر، وكان الوضع برمته غير مستقر. أذكر شعوري بالتعاسة بشكل عام، وشعوري بالانفصال الشديد عن الباقين جميعا. كيف علمت بأمر الطلاق أول مرة؟ أذكر أنني رأيت أبي يصفع أمي على وجهها وكنت مختبأة خلف الباب وكانت تبكي. وأذكر أن أمي كانت تبكي كثيرا. عندما كنا نغادر بعد قضاء عطلة نهاية اﻷسبوع معها، في مساء يوم السبت، كان إجراءا نمطيا، كانت تبدأ بالبكاء يوم السبت. كنا نسألها [تقصد هي وشقيقها الصغير] ما اﻷمر يا أمي؟ لا أريدكما أن تغادرا غدا. بالنسبة لطفلة في التاسعة، كان اﻷمر مؤلما." ■ #princessdianaforevervideos #princessdianaforever #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #فيديو_اﻷميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #أميرة_الشعب
No documentário "Diana: In Her Own Words", a princesa reconheceu que viveu "uma infância muito infeliz".
View this post on Instagram
1973: A young fresh faced Lady Diana [right], aged around 12 years old, in a previously unpublished portrait with her eldest sister Lady Sarah and her younger brother Viscount Charles. The portrait was taken by society photographer Madame Yevonde ■ 1973: صورة نادرة لم تنشر من قبل للمراهقة الصغيرة الليدي ديانا [في اليمين]، عندما كانت تبلغ الثانية عشر من عمرها تقريبا، مع شقيقتها الكبرى الليدي سارة وشقيقها اﻷصغر الفيكونت تشارلز. التقطت هذه الصورة مصورة المشاهير في ذلك الوقت مدام إيفون ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا #لندن #قصتها_الحقيقية #أميرة_الشعب
Dentro de um furação familiar, ela confessou que os problemas entre os pais se tornaram ainda mais claros quando viu seu genitor agredindo sua mãe.
Infância com os irmãos
Diana e seu irmão mais novo Charles tiveram um excelente relacionamento, aqui eles aparecem em uma foto em 1967.
View this post on Instagram
Rare: Twenty years after her death, Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer shared a personal photograph of him and Diana in 1967 during an exclusive interview with People magazine ■ صورة نادرة: للاحتفاء بذكرى اﻷميرة ديانا بعد مضي عشرون عاما على وفاتها، نشر شقيقها اﻹيرل تشارلز سبنسر صورة نادرة وشخصية له مع شقيقته تعود للعام 1967، وذلك ضمن لقاء صحفي حصري مع مجلة 'بيبول' اﻷمريكية ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا
Ainda no documentário, ela contou sobre seu amor pelo teatro: "Eu me lembro das obras da escola e da emoção de me maquiar, mas nunca fui a frente para falar em uma peça".
Seu nobre coração também tinha espaço para animais. Nesta imagem, ela com 11 anos, segura um pequeno animalzinho.
View this post on Instagram
1972: Little Lady Diana, age 11, smiles for a photograph captured by her father, holding her guinea pig 'Peanuts' ■ 1972: صورة للطفلة الصغيرة الليدي ديانا، في الحادية عشر من عمرها، وهي تبتسم بخجل أمام عدسة كاميرا والدها، وتحمل بين يديها فأرها الذي كانت تطلق عليه اسم 'بيناتس' [ويعرف علميا باسم خنزير غينيا وهو من فئة القوارض] ■ #princessdianaforever #humanitarian #princessofwales #princessdiana #gb #hertruestory #kensingtonpalace #uk #thebritishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #thebritishmonarchy #queenofhearts #instagood #instaroyal #instalike #di #fashionicon #peoplesprincess #style #glamorous #icon #foreveryoung #uk #الأميرة_ديانا #أميرة_ويلز #أميرة_القلوب #الأميرة_ديانا_لﻷبد #بريطانيا
LEIA TAMBÉM: