Grey's Anatomy: Showrunner fala sobre planejar o final do drama médico

View this post on Instagram

We started this journey 15 years ago and this weeks episode makes history. The truest thing about this journey is we appreciate how incredible it is. We celebrate ALL of it. The ups and downs… the life lessons dance parties and the exhaustion of hard work..making history and being afforded the privilege of being able to. Thanks to everyone who has been on this ride with us… we are still having a ball. @greysabc ❤️🙏🏼💫