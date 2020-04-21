A inusitada maneira como o príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle se conheceram
Muito se fala sobre o casal que gerou diversas polêmicas para a família real, mas poucas pessoas sabem como o príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle se conheceram.
O casal teve o primeiro encontra em 2016 e foi totalmente às cegas. "Fomos apresentados por um amigo em comum", disse Harry à BBC e parece que a falta de conhecimento real de Meghan serviu a seu favor.
"Como sou dos Estados Unidos, você não cresce com o mesmo entendimento da família real", disse ela.
"Eu não sabia muito sobre ele, então a única coisa que perguntei quando nossa amiga disse que queria nos montar era: 'Ele é legal?' Porque se ele não era gentil, simplesmente não parecia fazer sentido".
"Nós nos conhecemos para uma bebida", afirmou Meghan, "e então penso muito rapidamente no que dissemos: 'Bem, o que vamos fazer amanhã? Devemos nos encontrar novamente.""