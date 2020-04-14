Estilista de Selena Gomez conta a história de três looks populares usados pela cantora
Kate Young, estilista de Selena Gomez, fez uma revelação sobre as três roupas populares usadas pela cantora. Na última sexta-feira (10), Young compartilhou três postagens com looks no Instagram e explicou a história por trás de cada um.
American Music Awards em 2017
#tbt to #ama 2017…. #selenagomez in #coach. When we started working with @stuartvevers at @coach to make this look we knew we didn’t want a gown. Stuart makes the best leather jackets…so that’s where we started… I thought of Frantic, the Roman Polanski movie where Emmanuelle Seigner wears this incredible sexy leather look and sent the photo to Stuart who made this perfect dress. If you want to know the backstory on other looks comment below and I’ll do more posts. 🖤
O primeiro foi o vestido que Gomez usou no American Music Awards em 2017. “Quando começamos a trabalhar com @stuartvevers e @coachpara para fazer esta aparência, sabíamos que não queríamos um vestido. Stuart faz as melhores jaquetas de couro … então foi aí que começamos … Pensei em Frantic, o filme de Roman Polanski, onde Emmanuelle Seigner usa esse incrível visual sexy de couro e enviou a foto para Stuart que fez esse vestido perfeito”, explica.
Gomez nos AMAs de 2015
#tbt #selenagomez #ama #2015 The inspiration for this look was the @ysl fall 2013 RTW show. We got one of the original YSL body stockings in my NYC studio but it was so delicate there was no way that Selena could perform in it. My good friend & regular collaborator @jolibeatelier came to the rescue and made us this one with some @kikidemontparnasse underneath 🖤
“A inspiração para esse look foi a @yslOutono de 2013 RTW show. Temos uma das meias originais YSL no meu estúdio em Nova York, mas era tão delicado que não havia como Selena se apresentar.” E continuou “meu bom amigo e colaborador regular, Joel Jolibe me ajudou para fazer uma roupa semelhante na qual Gomez poderia cantar e dançar”.
Tapete vermelho da AMAs em 2015
#tbt #selenagomez in #givenchy at the 2015 #ama red carpet ♥️ I found this @givenchyofficial spring 2014 dress in a box at @albrightfashionlibrary because it was too heavy to hang. We had it for a while before it finally made it onto the red carpet. It was the first time (but not the last) Selena wore something designed by @riccardotisci17
"Encontrei esse @givenchyofficial primavera 2014 em uma caixa na @albrightfashionlibrary porque era muito pesado para pendurar. Ficamos com ele por um tempo antes de finalmente chegar ao tapete vermelho. Foi a primeira vez (mas não a última) Selena usava algo desenhado por @riccardotisci17 ", legendou a foto.