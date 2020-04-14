Estilista de Selena Gomez conta a história de três looks populares usados pela cantora

Por Nathalia Marques

Kate Young, estilista de Selena Gomez, fez uma revelação sobre as três roupas populares usadas pela cantora. Na última sexta-feira (10), Young compartilhou três postagens com looks no Instagram e explicou a história por trás de cada um.

American Music Awards em 2017

O primeiro foi o vestido que Gomez usou no American Music Awards em 2017. “Quando começamos a trabalhar com @stuartvevers e @coachpara para fazer esta aparência, sabíamos que não queríamos um vestido. Stuart faz as melhores jaquetas de couro … então foi aí que começamos … Pensei em Frantic, o filme de Roman Polanski, onde Emmanuelle Seigner usa esse incrível visual sexy de couro e enviou a foto para Stuart que fez esse vestido perfeito”, explica.

Gomez nos AMAs de 2015

“A inspiração para esse look foi a @yslOutono de 2013 RTW show. Temos uma das meias originais YSL no meu estúdio em Nova York, mas era tão delicado que não havia como Selena se apresentar.” E continuou “meu bom amigo e colaborador regular, Joel Jolibe me ajudou para fazer uma roupa semelhante na qual Gomez poderia cantar e dançar”.

Tapete vermelho da AMAs em 2015

"Encontrei esse @givenchyofficial primavera 2014 em uma caixa na @albrightfashionlibrary porque era muito pesado para pendurar. Ficamos com ele por um tempo antes de finalmente chegar ao tapete vermelho. Foi a primeira vez (mas não a última) Selena usava algo desenhado por  @riccardotisci17 ", legendou a foto.

LEIA TAMBÉM:

Música para Justin Bieber? Selena Gomez revela os motivos pelos quais escreveu ‘Lose You to Love Me’

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo