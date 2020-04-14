Estilista de Selena Gomez conta a história de três looks populares usados pela cantora

View this post on Instagram

#tbt to #ama 2017…. #selenagomez in #coach. When we started working with @stuartvevers at @coach to make this look we knew we didn’t want a gown. Stuart makes the best leather jackets…so that’s where we started… I thought of Frantic, the Roman Polanski movie where Emmanuelle Seigner wears this incredible sexy leather look and sent the photo to Stuart who made this perfect dress. If you want to know the backstory on other looks comment below and I’ll do more posts. 🖤