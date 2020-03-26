Peaky Blinders: Novas imagens e mistério da 6ª temporada são divulgados aos fãs
Após enviar uma longa e sincera mensagem informando aos fãs a pausa das gravações da sexta temporada de “Peaky Blinders”, o diretor Anthony Byrne decidiu compartilhar um dos novos cenários da série.
Pelo Instagram, ele revelou fotos do novo The Garrison Pub e até deixou um mistério no ar para estimular a curiosidade dos fãs.
“Aqui está uma prévia do novo pub Garrison. (…) Esta é a barra traseira. Eu não queria mudar muito a barra frontal por motivos de história em que não posso entrar, mas queria mudar a barra traseira e em discussões com Nicole Northridge, nossa incrível Designer de Produção com quem trabalhei na temporada 5, queríamos torná-lo mais escuro e usar preto e dourado no esquema de cores. Preto e dourado são duas cores que percorrem tematicamente a sexta temporada e eu queria colocá-las em qualquer lugar que pudesse, que fizesse sentido para os locais ou os personagens que estariam nesses locais. Quanto ao significado e temas que o preto e o dourado representam, bem… você apenas terá que esperar e ver”.
A note from our director @antobyrne75: Hello to all you Peaky’s out there. As all the pubs are shut and you are all hopefully staying at home and washing your hands. I wanted to share something with you all. Here is a sneak peek at the new Garrison pub. I want to point out that it was almost finished and is lit in these images by work lights and not by our amazing cinematographer, Mathieu Plainfosse. This is the back bar of the Garrison Pub. I didn’t want to change the front bar too much for story reasons that I can’t go in to, but I wanted to change the back bar and in discussions with Nicole Northridge, our amazing Production Designer who I worked with on S5, we wanted to make it very dark and use black and gold in the colour scheme. Black and Gold are two colours that run thematically through S6 and I wanted to layer them anywhere I could that made sense to the locations or the characters who would be in those locations. As to the significance and themes that black and gold represent, well… you’ll just have to wait and see. But I was really happy with the way the set looked at this point and we spent a lot of time on the wallpaper, the embossed filigree and getting the right tone of the gold and the black. Tell us all what you think. Stay safe and healthy. By order of…
A nova temporada de “Peaky Blinders” foi pausada devido à pandemia de coronavírus e não tem data de reinicio prevista!