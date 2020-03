Peaky Blinders: Série anuncia pausa e aconselha fãs com mensagem sincera

View this post on Instagram

Repost from our amazing director. Anthony we love you: @antobyrne75 We were so close to the start of filming Season 6. Months of hard work by our very talented, dedicated and hardworking crew. Sets were built, costumes were made. Cameras and lenses tested. Locations were booked. All the prep was done. It's a real shame not to be able to make it for you at this time. But I personally want to thank the crew that I've spent months working with and I want to send my love and support to them and everyone else. We are in this together. . . These are extraordinary times and we must be extraordinary in them. . . Remember who we all are as a people and look out for those around you who will find these times challenging. Dig deep. It will pass. . . Read that book that's been staring at you for years. Write a poem, script, novel. Listen to music. Watch movies. Be creative. Make art. Share. Find the positive in all of this and use it. We will be better for it in the long run. Stay safe and healthy. Support the amazing people who are keeping the @nhsmillion going. Look after those around you and reach out to people. . Love & Respect to you all – A.