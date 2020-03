Lucifer: Atriz revela que novo episódio musical será mais sexy do que você pode imaginar

View this post on Instagram

Getting it in. 👊🏾 I ordered a great treadmill from amazon ($360), Go Plus treadmill. Small enough to slide under a bed. Join me and @paolomascitti everyday at 10am PST and workout with us. We’ll do via Instagram Live in stories. We’ll show workouts using only your body weight as resistance and ones with weights and a treadmill if you have it. Let’s go! No excuses. We can use this time we have to keep our heads clear. Exercise is so good for your mind. Let’s keep or get healthy! LAB x ps #stayhome #washyourhands #flattenthecurve