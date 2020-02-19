Demi Lovato relata como a pressão por um corpo padrão prejudicou sua saúde mental
A cantora Demi Lovato realizou uma entrevista, nesta terça-feira (18), para o canal do Youtube da modelo Ashley Graham e revelou que está superando as pressões para se encaixar um padrão de beleza.
“Não vou me preocupar em como estou, ou em tentar ser algo e me encaixar em alguma coisa. Não é o que eu sou. Eu me matava na academia todos os dias para manter isso (corpo). […] Não quero destruir a minha saúde mental para tentar me encaixar em algo”, disse Demi.
A cantora, de fato, está tentando aprender a lidar com seu corpo e, em um ato de liberdade, publicou uma foto do seu corpo sem retoques. “Não é de admirar que eu tenha acabado onde cheguei há um ano. Você não pode alimentar essa vida, simplesmente não pode. Você tem que sentir as coisas, tem que processar as coisas, tem que sofrer… Você precisa definir limites”, contou ela.
This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥