Peter e Lara Jean de novo: Para Todos os Garotos já tem terceira parte confirmada

“One day all of this will be proof, proof that we were here, proof that we loved each other. It’s the guarantee that no matter what happens to us in the future, this time was ours.” – Always and Forever, Lara Jean. It’s been 16 days since the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before franchise wrapped shooting movies 2 & 3. I’ve been really struggling how to put into words my feelings towards this ending… words will never be able to describe my love for Lara Jean. Her family, her friends, Peter. Words will never be able to describe the long nights on set, where it would suddenly hit me, like a ton of bricks, that I was getting the honor of portraying a girl so fiercely determined in love, who represents strength in softness. Words will never be able to describe my gratitude to YOU, for loving her as much as I do. For tying your hair up in a scrunchie and saying “let’s do this.” Thank you from the very bottom of my heart, you’ve made me feel like the luckiest girl alive. Always & Forever, your Lara Jean.