Cachorro que parece 'Baby Yoda' é resgatado do mercado de carnes chinês e faz sucesso nas redes sociais

It’s heartbreaking to imagine that Mork was once on a meat truck in China, destined for slaughter. I will always be grateful to @slaughterhouse_survivors for everything they do to save lives but especially for sending me this pic. Immediately I said @roadogs would take him and I named him Mork Skywalker. (All the dogs with him were rescued too) This year Road Dogs has partnered with SHS to bring over 50 bullies rescued from the meat trade to new lives in the US. These dogs have zero hope otherwise. We all love Mork because he is so bloody cute. But he is a mess. Internal issues, possible hiatal hernia, possible heart issues, breathing and palate issues. A dog should never be bred to be different or cute. It should always be about health. Mork nearly died while in China from bloody diarrhea and intestinal stuff. We are still treating him and trying to get weight on him. He will be evaluated by a surgeon next and get an echocardiogram to check heart. I love this guy and we will do everything we can to get him as healthy as possible. Due to his issues, he will be staying with us permanently and not available for adoption. If Mork makes you smile, please consider donating towards his medical and to help Road Dogs with all our other incredible rescue pups. We can only save lives with your support. Link in bio PayPal – [email protected]ail.com Venmo: roadogsrescue #chubbychibbychops #whendobbymetgollum #babyyoda