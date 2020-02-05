Cachorro que parece 'Baby Yoda' é resgatado do mercado de carnes chinês e faz sucesso nas redes sociais
Mork, um cachorro que ainda sofre as consequências do abuso animal, faz sucesso nas redes sociais por sua aparência e semelhança ao Baby Yoda, chamado de “The Child” na série “The Mandalorian”.
De acordo com o HuffPost, o cachorro foi salvo do comércio de carne na China e adotado por Nikki Carvey em um caminhão repleto de animais resgatados. Neste primeiro encontro, Mork pesava apenas 5 kg e estava com problemas intestinais.
It’s heartbreaking to imagine that Mork was once on a meat truck in China, destined for slaughter. I will always be grateful to @slaughterhouse_survivors for everything they do to save lives but especially for sending me this pic. Immediately I said @roadogs would take him and I named him Mork Skywalker. (All the dogs with him were rescued too) This year Road Dogs has partnered with SHS to bring over 50 bullies rescued from the meat trade to new lives in the US. These dogs have zero hope otherwise. We all love Mork because he is so bloody cute. But he is a mess. Internal issues, possible hiatal hernia, possible heart issues, breathing and palate issues. A dog should never be bred to be different or cute. It should always be about health. Mork nearly died while in China from bloody diarrhea and intestinal stuff. We are still treating him and trying to get weight on him. He will be evaluated by a surgeon next and get an echocardiogram to check heart. I love this guy and we will do everything we can to get him as healthy as possible. Due to his issues, he will be staying with us permanently and not available for adoption. If Mork makes you smile, please consider donating towards his medical and to help Road Dogs with all our other incredible rescue pups. We can only save lives with your support. Link in bio PayPal – [email protected]ail.com Venmo: roadogsrescue #chubbychibbychops #whendobbymetgollum #babyyoda
O animal quase morreu e foi hospitalizado para lidar com suas complicações de saúde. Mas atualmente tudo foi deixado para trás e ele começou uma nova vida em Los Angeles com seu humano.
The face that started it all! Today we are celebrating 100k Morkster Maties! Wow. Thank you so much for opening your hearts to this special little alien of love ❤️ ⭐️❤️⭐️ 👽 To start we have two sweet hand drawn/water colour aura portraits by @maggierochonart 9×12 and 11×7.5 For a chance to win, please tag a friend or family member and just thank them for something. Let’s celebrate Mork and Gratitude. I am forever grateful to @slaughterhouse_survivors for rescuing Mork and @roadogs for bringing him to the US 🎉⭐️ I’ll choose winners and tag in comments here tomorrow 🤘 Huge thank you to @sunsets_unleashed for this fab photo. #chubbychibbychops #cuteasadobbyalien
“O HarbinSHS (organização que resgata animais do comércio de carne), que o salvou, está sediado na China, onde ainda é legal comer carne de cachorro. Embora esses cães não sejam criados para carne, não existe a mesma indústria de adoção para cães adultos na China, então você terá fábricas de filhotes ou locais comerciais que mantêm os cães em condições horríveis. Se eles não podem vendê-los, acabam oferecendo-os ao comércio de carnes”, explicou Carvey.
Carvey, que também é o fundador do abrigo de resgate sem fins lucrativos Roadogs, disse continua defendendo o resgate dos animais, especialmente os bulldogs com necessidades especiais, como espinha bífida, hidrocefalia e paralisia.
Quando Mork estiver ainda mais saudável, seu dono deseja transformá-lo em um cão de terapia, para visitar asilos e hospitais ajudando as pessoas a se curarem: “Queremos espalhar um pouco de amor, felicidade e compaixão”, explica.