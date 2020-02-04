Veja como era Kate Middleton na adolescência
A favorita da realeza inglesa é Kate Middleton. A esposa do príncipe William roubou corações mundo afora, e não é por menos. Além do seu estilo incrível, ela também tem uma personalidade cativante.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended the @bafta Awards 🎭 The Duke is President of BAFTA, with 2020 marking the 10th year of his presidency. During the ceremony, The Duke presented film producer Kathleen Kennedy with the Fellowship, BAFTA’s highest accolade. After the ceremony, The Duke and Duchess met the winners of the 27 awards categories, including Renée Zellweger who won the award for Leading Actress. The Duke and Duchess also met Micheal Ward, the winner of the #EERisingStar Award, alongside his fellow nominees. Congratulations to all the winners at the 2020 British Academy Film Awards! #EEBAFTAs
Como era Kate Middleton?
Desde a adolescência, a duquesa de Cambridge provou ter vocação para a moda. No entanto, o seu estilo era mais simples, sem penteados elaborados nem vestidos extravagantes.
Kate Middleton teve uma vida normal até o momento em que se apaixonou pelo filho da princesa Diana. O que podemos dizer é que ela sempre foi uma mulher muito bonita, independentemente da idade.
The Duchess of Cambridge spent the morning at Stockwell Gardens Nursery talking to staff and parents about her landmark survey #5BigQuestions. Launched last week, the survey aims to spark a UK-wide conversation on early childhood, asking everyone in the UK to have their say on raising the next generation. During her visit, The Duchess spoke to teachers, staff and parents about the survey before joining chefs and apprentices in the kitchen to talk about the importance of good, nutritious food for child development. The LEYF Chef Academy offers a specialist qualification for chefs either working or keen to work with children up to the age of eight and was designed to strengthen the important roles chefs play in educating staff and parents, and influencing children’s healthy food choices. You can help spark the biggest ever conversation on the early years by answering our #5BigQuestions. Visit www.5BigQuesitons.org.uk or swipe up in our stories 📋
Fonte: Nueva Mujer