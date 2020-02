Grey's Anatomy: A atriz que não deve deixar o drama médico tão cedo

View this post on Instagram

It’s 2020. This is the face of a woman who was a child who grew and learned and played and traveled and read and endured and celebrated and suffered and grew three babies in her body and delivered them whole and healthy to the world in the privacy of her bedroom and nursed and raised them and came back to work each time to serve her community. Yesterday I packed up my breast pump and went to work with my newest babe and said the beautiful words they wrote for me and felt full and alive and tired and complete. And I don’t know what a warrior is if it isn’t Woman.