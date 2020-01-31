The Crown será encerrada na quinta temporada, diz criador da série

Peter Morgan, criador da série da Netflix The Crown, anunciou que a quinta temporada será a última e que a atriz Imelda Staunton viverá a rainha Elizabeth II. Morgan falou sobre a decisão em entrevista para o site Deadline, comentando que, inicialmente, o plano era produzir seis temporadas. "Ficou claro que esse é o tempo e lugar perfeitos para parar. Eu agradeço à Netflix e à Sony por apoiar a decisão", comentou o produtor executivo da série.

Ele também falou sobre a escolha de Imelda Staunton para o papel principal. "Eu estou absolutamente animado para confirmar Imelda Staunton como Sua Majestade, a Rainha para a quinta e última temporada, levando The Crown para o século 21. Imelda possui um talento impressionante e será uma sucessora fantástica para Claire Foy e Olivia Colman".

Imelda é conhecida por interpretar a vilã Dolores Umbridge na saga Harry Potter e também participou do filme Mamma Mia. "Eu estou genuinamente honrada por me juntar a este time criativo excepcional e levar The Crown para a sua conclusão", disse a atriz.

Mudança no elenco

O elenco de The Crown foi completamente substituído na passagem da segunda para a terceira temporada, com a saída de Claire Foy e Matt Smith nos papéis da monarca e seu marido e a chegada de Olivia Colman e Tobias Menzies. O elenco atual continuará na quarta temporada, sendo então substituído por atores que viverão as versões mais velhas dos personagens.