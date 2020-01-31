Confira teaser do filme sobre Suzane von Richtofen
O filme A Menina que Matou os Pais, baseado no caso de Suzane Von Richthofen, mandante no assassinato dos pais em 2002, ganhou pôster e teaser nesta sexta-feira (31).
Além da produção anunciada em 2018, há ainda um longa-metragem intitulado O Menino que Matou meus Pais.
Ambos são baseados nos depoimentos de Suzane e do então namorado dela à época, Daniel Cravinhos, durante o julgamento do assassinato dos pais dela.
As filmagens foram realizadas durante sete semanas na cidade de São Paulo. A atriz Carla Diaz será intérprete de Suzane.
O trailer e os cartazes oficiais dos filmes devem ser lançados na próxima segunda-feira, 3, e a estreia simultânea está prevista para o dia 2 de abril.
Confira o teaser:
