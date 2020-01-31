Confira teaser do filme sobre Suzane von Richtofen

Por Metro Jornal com Estadão Conteúdo

O filme A Menina que Matou os Pais, baseado no caso de Suzane Von Richthofen, mandante no assassinato dos pais em 2002, ganhou pôster e teaser nesta sexta-feira (31).

LEIA MAIS:
Bolsonaro passa por vasectomia e recebe ministros
Luisa Mell usa imagem de Anitta para chamar atenção e pedir doações: ‘Me perdoa’

Além da produção anunciada em 2018, há ainda um longa-metragem intitulado O Menino que Matou meus Pais.

Ambos são baseados nos depoimentos de Suzane e do então namorado dela à época, Daniel Cravinhos, durante o julgamento do assassinato dos pais dela.

As filmagens foram realizadas durante sete semanas na cidade de São Paulo. A atriz Carla Diaz será intérprete de Suzane.

O trailer e os cartazes oficiais dos filmes devem ser lançados na próxima segunda-feira, 3, e a estreia simultânea está prevista para o dia 2 de abril.

Confira o teaser:

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo