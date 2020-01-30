Kate Middleton vive momento embaraçoso com sua minissaia por causa do vento

View this post on Instagram

OUTFIT 👚&👗: @dolcegabbana 👠: @gianvitorossi 📿 & 👂🏻: @mappinandwebb °°° The Duchess of Cambridge brought back her Dolce and Gabbana suit. The material is a black, white and light blue bouclé tweed. The suit features a fitted double-breasted jacket with oversized ornate buttons, pocket flaps and fringe trim at the placket, pocket flaps, collar, and cuffs. The full skirt is a drop-waist style cut on the bias with a fringed hem. Accessories included Catherine's go-to Piper 85 Suede Pumps ($695) by Gianvito Rossi. 🙌🏻 She also wore her jewelry pieces by Mappin and Webb: her Empress Earrings in 18 ct. white gold and diamonds (£3750, about $4880 at today’s exchange rates) and her matching Empress Pendant (£2200, roughly $2900 at today’s exchange rates).