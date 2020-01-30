Kate Middleton vive momento embaraçoso com sua minissaia por causa do vento
Além do armário com peças dos designers mais famosos do mundo, Kate Middleton tem alguns segredinhos para evitar acidentes como o que quase aconteceu esta manhã. Quando chegava ao hospital infantil Evelina London, a sua saia de tweed subiu alguns centímetros por causa do vento — assim como Marilyn Monroe em O Pecado Mora ao Lado.
The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at the @EvelinaLondon as she bridges the worlds between art and children's wellbeing today, merging two of her patronages with the hospital and the National Portrait Gallery @smithsoniannpg to help poorly children pic.twitter.com/aubvTVZZD1
— Russell Myers (@rjmyers) January 28, 2020
Como revelado pela Vanity Fair, a duquesa de Cambridge escolhe roupas íntimas com muita eletricidade estática para que as saias se mantenham aderidas ao seu corpo.
Durante a sua visita ao hospital infantil, Kate teve a oportunidade de participar de uma oficina organizada pela National Portrait Gallery. Nesse caso, ela usou uma minissaia de tweed Dolce & Gabbana.
Para completar o look, ela escolheu saltos pretos, brincos em ouro branco e diamantes (3.750 libras ou R$ 20.918) e um pingente da mesma coleção (2.200 libras, ou R$ 12.271).