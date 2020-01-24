Aqui estão as próximas competidoras da 12ª temporada de RuPaul’s Drag Race

View this post on Instagram

Look, mom! I’m gonna be on TV!! Been waiting a MINUTE to share the incredible news with y’all that I’ll be joining the cast of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race!!! So wild to finally be able to say it!!! Watch me make a fool of myself on #dragrace Season 12 premiering FRI 2/28 at 8/7c on @VH1! @rupaulsdragrace @vh1 Incredible look by my momma @kgeggie #gigigoode