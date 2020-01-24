Aqui estão as próximas competidoras da 12ª temporada de RuPaul’s Drag Race
A 12ª temporada de RuPaul’s Drag Race só terá sua estreia no dia 28 de fevereiro, nos Estados Unidos, mas para a alegrias dos fãs, a produção do programa decidiu divulgar as 13 competidoras. Curioso para saber quem são elas? Veja abaixo!
1. Jan Sport
Happy JANuary!!!! It’s official!!! I’m a RU GIRL!! Let the RuVolution begin!! Get into the RuVeal and watch my Meet the Queens! #DragRace Season 12 premieres FRI 2/28 at 8/7c on @vh1 pic.twitter.com/gF2clt6rwL
— Jan Sport (@jansportnyc) January 23, 2020
2. Aiden Zhane
Hey! I’m on RuPaul’s Drag Race! AND it’s about to be INZHANE! Let the RuVolution begin!! Get into the RuVeal and watch my Meet the Queens! #DragRace Season 12 premieres FRI 2/28 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/yvxKcCPQIK
— Aiden Zhane (@Aiden_Zhane) January 23, 2020
3. Brita
You’re in the splash zone. Meet @thebritafilter! ✨ @RuPaulsDragRace Season 12 is coming Feb 28 to @VH1 and in select territories on #WOWPresentsPlus 💅 #DragRace
Watch Brita’s full Meet The Queens vid now: https://t.co/dPrR8auPpS pic.twitter.com/SjWpWkzWNO
— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) January 23, 2020
4. Crystal Methyd
Just shut up… I’M HERE! Watch me shine on #DragRace Season 12 premiering FRI 2/28 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/wbvo15sa1E
— Crystal Methyd (@CrystalMethyd) January 23, 2020
4. Dahlia Sin
A New Doll Approaches… Are you Ready to Sin America? I pledge allegiance to the drag! Snatch up my Meet the Queens and get ready for #DragRace Season 12 FRI Feb 28 at 8/7c on @VH1! pic.twitter.com/0baXCBkgHh
— 𝕯𝖆𝖍𝖑𝖎𝖆 𝕾𝖎𝖓 (@Dahlia_Sin) January 23, 2020
6. Gigi Goode
View this post on Instagram
Look, mom! I’m gonna be on TV!! Been waiting a MINUTE to share the incredible news with y’all that I’ll be joining the cast of season 12 of RuPaul’s Drag Race!!! So wild to finally be able to say it!!! Watch me make a fool of myself on #dragrace Season 12 premiering FRI 2/28 at 8/7c on @VH1! @rupaulsdragrace @vh1 Incredible look by my momma @kgeggie #gigigoode
7. Heidi N Closet
I can’t believe this is real!!!!! Sometimes you just have to do a double take Ayeeeeeeee!!!! #RUPaulDragRace #VH1 #Season12 #WorldOfWonder pic.twitter.com/YmZMOcjUuD
— Heidi N Closet (@HeidiNCloset) January 24, 2020
8. Jackie Cox
9. Jaida Essence Hall
10. Nicky Doll
ET LA VOILÀ! 🇫🇷 Watch me try to conquer America’s heart, one person at the time 🥰 #S12 #RPDR #Nickydoll pic.twitter.com/ssT3eY3hFO
— Nicky Doll (@thenickydoll) January 23, 2020
11. Rock M. Sakura
12. Sherry Pie
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/u9yfUkRFXZ
— Miss Sherry Pie (@sherrypienyc) January 23, 2020
13. Widow Von’Du
This is how we Von’Du it. Meet @widowvondu! ✨ @RuPaulsDragRace Season 12 is coming Feb 28 to @VH1 and in select territories on #WOWPresentsPlus 💅 #DragRace
Watch Widow’s full Meet The Queens vid now: https://t.co/46W0mVv1u1 pic.twitter.com/cw5KlAyPu1
— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) January 23, 2020