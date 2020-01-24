Aqui estão as próximas competidoras da 12ª temporada de RuPaul’s Drag Race

Por Nathalia Marques

A 12ª temporada de RuPaul’s Drag Race só terá sua estreia no dia 28 de fevereiro, nos Estados Unidos, mas para a alegrias dos fãs, a produção do programa decidiu divulgar as 13 competidoras. Curioso para saber quem são elas? Veja abaixo!

1. Jan Sport

2. Aiden Zhane

3. Brita

4. Crystal Methyd

4. Dahlia Sin

6. Gigi Goode

7. Heidi N Closet

8. Jackie Cox

9. Jaida Essence Hall

10. Nicky Doll

11. Rock M. Sakura

12. Sherry Pie

13. Widow Von’Du

 

