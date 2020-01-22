Álbum de Gusttavo Lima é o mais ouvido do Spotify há 5 semanas consecutivas
‘O Embaixador in Cariri’ conta com 17 faixas, entre canções inéditas e algumas regravações
Há cinco semanas consecutivas, o álbum de Gusttavo Lima, O Embaixador in Cariri é o mais ouvido da plataforma de streaming Spotify. Com 17 faixas, entre canções inéditas e algumas regravações, o novo do trabalho do sertanejo chegou à plataforma em 12 de dezembro de 2019.
O álbum estreou em primeiro lugar e, desde então, segue ocupando a liderança no ranking. Dentre as músicas preferidas do público que estão do projeto, destacam-se Quem Traiu Levou, com 39 milhões de streams, Carreira Solo, com 23 milhões de execuções, e Perrengue, com 22 milhões.
Oitavo DVD da carreira, o disco O Embaixador in Cariri celebra o Nordeste ao mesmo tempo em que Gusttavo Lima fortifica seus laços com o ritmo porto riquenho bachata – a maioria das faixas tem os arranjos latinos misturados com sertanejo.
Atual música de trabalho, a faixa A Gente Fez Amor acumula 20 milhões de streams e ocupa a terceira colocação no Top 50 de músicas mais tocadas no Brasil. Com mais de sete milhões de ouvintes mensais, Gusttavo Lima é um dos artistas brasileiros mais ouvidos do Spotify – em 2019, ele ficou em quarto lugar no ranking geral e em segundo lugar no ranking masculino.
