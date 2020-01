Guitarrista Carlos Santana entra no mercado da maconha

View this post on Instagram

We are beyond thrilled to announce that ten-time GRAMMY ®-winning and three-time Latin Grammy ®-winning guitarist, Carlos Santana, announced his partnership with Left Coast Ventures today! Santana is a longtime cannabis advocate. In his PR statement, Santana remarks that cannabis, "helps you arrive at knowing, accepting and owning a quality of life that is being with joy!" Influenced by Santana's Latin heritage, Santana will release both premium cannabis and hemp CBD lines that will provide consumers with high-quality products designed to leverage the power of spiritual consciousness, and wellness effects of cannabis. The cannabis brand is expected for a summer 2020 launch and the hemp CBD brand is slated for release in the fall. #carlossantana #cannabis #cannabiscommunity #cbd #hemp #california