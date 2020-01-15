Com figurino simples, Meghan tem primeiro compromisso no Canadá após afastamento da família real

Pouco tempo após retornar para o Canadá, onde morava durante as filmagens de "Suits", Meghan Markle já está se ambientando novamente. Nesta quarta-feira (15), a Duquesa de Sussex apareceu em seu primeiro compromisso público depois que ela e o marido, o príncipe Harry, anunciaram afastamento da família real britânica.

Meghan visitou o Downtown Eastside Women's Centre, em Vancouver, uma instituição de acolhimento a mulheres em situações de vulnerabilidade. Entre refeições, abrigo e roupas, o Downtown Eastside atende 500 pessoas diariamente.

Reprodução

O momento foi compartilhado no perfil do Facebook do centro. "Olha só quem tomou chá conosco hoje! A Duquesa de Sussex, Meghan Markle, nos visitou para discutir os temas que afetam as mulheres em nossa comunidade", diz a legenda.

No Reino Unido, Meghan, que deixou a carreira de atriz quando ficou noiva de Harry, também se dedicava a isso. A diferença é que ela escolheu um figurino muito mais simples para visitar as mulheres do centro: calça e bota pretas e suéter bege. Sóbria, como as funções na família real exigiam, mas muito mais em sintonia com as mulheres que conheceu.

After returning to Canada following the announcement that she and Prince Harry would step down as senior royals, Meghan Markle attended her first public engagement since the news broke, visiting a women's center in Vancouver. As People reports, the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre posted a cute, smiley photo on Facebook of the Duchess of Sussex's visit, captioning it, "Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community."

Meghan's always used her platform to uplift other women, so her visit to the Downtown Eastside Women's Centre was a fitting one. According to the DEWC website, the center "assists women with their immediate and crisis needs so they can develop stability and access the resources they need to improve health, family, employment and housing situations" as well as "increasing awareness of systemic injustice and inequalities that contribute to women’s vulnerability." Over 500 women, children, and elderly people use the center every day, the website says; it offers shelter to vulnerable people as well as hot meals, free clothing, and other necessities.