4 momentos em que Meghan Markle desafiou a rainha Elizabeth e quebrou as regras
Os duques de Sussex, príncipe Harry e Meghan Markle, surpreenderam ou mundo ao anunciar na quarta-feira passada (8) que oficialmente desejavam se afastar da família real. Apesar do impacto que a notícia causou, não é de surpreender. Uma vez que Meghan e Harry já confessassem o quanto se sentiam mal na realeza.
Desde que Meghan chegou à realeza rompeu com algumas regras, assim como a princesa Diana na época, porque são mulheres independentes e poderosas que não querem ser governadas por regras estritas. Veja os momentos em que Meghan Markle desafiou a rainha e quebrou as regras:
Abraça e beija os fãs
View this post on Instagram
@meghanmarkle_official #throwback The Duchess is Vice-President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, which is partnering with One Young World this year to bring 53 young leaders from across the Commonwealth to attend the #OYW2019 Summit in London. Meghan is a longstanding supporter of One Young World, having first joined as a Counsellor at the 2014 Summit in Dublin, addressing young leaders on the importance of women's rights and the role men play in achieving equality. She also attended the 2016 Summit in Ottawa.
Uma das regras da realeza é não tocar os fãs, mas Meghan quebrou essa norma sagrada e em suas aparições. Ela não apenas abraçou, mas também beijou os fãs, quebrando barreiras entre as pessoas comuns e a realeza. A primeira a fazer isso foi a princesa Diana, então Meghan e Harry seguiram o exemplo.
Beija o príncipe Harry em público
View this post on Instagram
A kiss for her prince! 😘 Proud wife Meghan rewards Harry with a peck on the lips after presenting the trophy to his winning team at the Sentebale Polo Cup. 💕 The Duchess of Sussex channeled 50s chic again as she arrived to cheer on Harry in a charity fundraising polo match in aid of children in Africa living with HIV and Aids. The couple arrived together on the red carpet for the match in aid of Harry's own charity, Sentebale, and posed with their arms around each other along with polo international Nacho Figueras and his wife, Delfina. Prince Harry’s Sentebale St Regis team eventually won the day 5-4 over Royal Salute, with the Prince scoring two goals. 🎉😍 The Duchess smiled as she watched her husband take part in the charity game. 💝 Absolutely lovely! CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock, dailymail.com
Demonstrações de afeto em público são proibidas; de fato, nunca vimos o príncipe Charles ou o príncipe William em demostracao de carinho com suas esposas. No entanto, Meghan quebrou a regra. Durante o prêmio de uma partida de polo, ela beijou o príncipe Harry, causando um grande escândalo.
Chá de bebê privado
View this post on Instagram
The Duchess Of Sussex In New York For Her Baby Shower !!! Meghan Wore @courréges Vintage Coat, The @lespecs Sunglasses, A Pretty @carolinaherrera Hand Bag, Possibly The @hm Jeans ( Re – Worn ), @stuartweitzman Pumps, @pippasmall Earrings, @barjewellery Bracelet, And Her @solange ‘Love’ Rings. I Think Meghan Looked So Glamorous In This Outfit. 💕
Os chás de bebê da realeza são completamente rejeitados. Ninguém jamais teve um, mas Meghan Markle decidiu fazer o seu em Nova York.
Nascimento de seu filho Archie
Meghan quebrou as regras da rainha com seu nascimento, como geralmente dão à luz em hospitais confiáveis, não era o caso da duquesa e, embora ela preferisse tê-lo em sua casa em Frogmore Cottage, ela acabou dando à luz no hospital Frimley Park em Surrey, ao contrário de Kate e as mulheres reais. Além disso, ele apresentou o pequeno Archie dias depois, e não imediatamente, como fez Kate Middleton com seus três filhos.
Fonte: Nueva Mujer.