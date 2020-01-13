Oscar 2020: Confira lista completa dos indicados da maior premiação do cinema

Por Angela Correa

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira, 13 de janeiro, os indicados aos melhores do cinema na temporada 2019-2020.

"Coringa" foi o mais lembrado da temporada, com 11 indicações, seguido por "O Irlandês" e "Era uma Vez na América", com dez nomeações. Em terceiro, com seis indicações, empataram "Parasita", "Adoráveis Mulheres" e "JoJo Rabbit".

A 92 edição do Oscar será realizada em 9 de fevereiro, direto de Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

Oscar 2020: Brasileiro ‘Democracia em Vertigem’ concorre a melhor documentário

MELHOR FILME

  • Ford vs Ferrari
  • O Irlandês
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Coringa
  • Adoráveis Mulheres
  • História de um Casamento
  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
  • Parasita

MELHOR ATOR

  • Antonio Banderas – Dor e Glória
  • Leoardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
  • Adam Driver – História de um Casamento
  • Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa
  • Jonathan Price – Dois Papas

MELHOR ATRIZ

  • Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson – História de um Casamento
  • Saoirse Ronan – Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Charlize Theron – O Escândalo
  • Renée Zellweger – Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

  • Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
  • Anthony Hopkins – Dois Papas
  • Al Pacino – O Irlandês
  • Joe Pesci – O Irlandês
  • Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

  • Kathy Bathes – Richard Jewell
  • Laura Dern – História de Um Casamento
  • Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit
  • Florence Pugh – Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Margot Robbie – O Escândalo

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

  • Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3
  • I Lost My Body
  • Klaus
  • Elo Perdido
  • Toy Story 4

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

  • O Irlandês
  • Coringa
  • O Farol
  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR FIGURINO

  • O Irlandês
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Coringa
  • Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

  • Martin Scorsese – O Irlandês
  • Todd Phillips – Coringa
  • Sam Mendes – 1917
  • Quentin Tarantino – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
  • Bong Joon Ho – Parasita

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

  • American Factory
  • Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're A Girl)
  • The Cave
  • Democracia em Vertigem
  • For Sama
  • Honeyland

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM

  • In The Absense
  • Life Overtakes Me
  • St. Louis Superman
  • Walk Run Cha-Cha

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

  • Ford vs Ferrari
  • O Irlandês
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Coringa
  • Parasita

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

  • Corpus Christi
  • Honeyland
  • Os Miseráveis
  • Dor e Glória
  • Parasita

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

  • O Escândalo
  • Coringa
  • Judy
  • Malévola – Dona do Mal
  • 1917

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL

  • Coringa
  • Adoráveis Mulheres
  • História de um Casamento
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

  • "I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away" – Toy Story 4
  • "I’m Gonna Love Me Again" – Rocketman
  • "I’m Standing With You" – Breakthrough
  • "Into the Unknown" – Frozen 2
  • "Stand Up" – Harriet

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

  • O Irlandês
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Coringa
  • Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Era um Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR CURTA ANIMADO

  • DCERA (Daughter)
  • Hair Love
  • Kitbull
  • Memorable
  • Sister

MELHOR CURTA METRAGEM

  • Brotherhood
  • Nefta Football Club
  • The Neighbors' Window
  • Saria
  • A Sister

MELHOR EDIÇÃO DE SOM

  • Ford vs Ferrari
  • Coringa
  • 1917
  • Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
  • Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM

  • Ad Astra
  • Ford Vs Ferrari
  • Coringa
  • 1917
  • Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

  • Vingadores: Ultimato
  • O Irlandês
  • O Rei Leão
  • 1917
  • Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

  • O Irlandês
  • JoJo Rabbit
  • Coringa
  • Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Dois Papas

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL

  • Entre Facas e Segredos
  • História de um Casamento
  • 1917
  • Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
  • Parasita

 

