Oscar 2020: Confira lista completa dos indicados da maior premiação do cinema
Por Angela Correa
A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira, 13 de janeiro, os indicados aos melhores do cinema na temporada 2019-2020.
"Coringa" foi o mais lembrado da temporada, com 11 indicações, seguido por "O Irlandês" e "Era uma Vez na América", com dez nomeações. Em terceiro, com seis indicações, empataram "Parasita", "Adoráveis Mulheres" e "JoJo Rabbit".
A 92 edição do Oscar será realizada em 9 de fevereiro, direto de Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.
MELHOR FILME
- Ford vs Ferrari
- O Irlandês
- JoJo Rabbit
- Coringa
- Adoráveis Mulheres
- História de um Casamento
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
- Parasita
MELHOR ATOR
- Antonio Banderas – Dor e Glória
- Leoardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
- Adam Driver – História de um Casamento
- Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa
- Jonathan Price – Dois Papas
MELHOR ATRIZ
- Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson – História de um Casamento
- Saoirse Ronan – Adoráveis Mulheres
- Charlize Theron – O Escândalo
- Renée Zellweger – Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
- Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança
- Anthony Hopkins – Dois Papas
- Al Pacino – O Irlandês
- Joe Pesci – O Irlandês
- Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
- Kathy Bathes – Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern – História de Um Casamento
- Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh – Adoráveis Mulheres
- Margot Robbie – O Escândalo
MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO
- Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Elo Perdido
- Toy Story 4
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
- O Irlandês
- Coringa
- O Farol
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR FIGURINO
- O Irlandês
- JoJo Rabbit
- Coringa
- Adoráveis Mulheres
- Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
- Martin Scorsese – O Irlandês
- Todd Phillips – Coringa
- Sam Mendes – 1917
- Quentin Tarantino – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
- Bong Joon Ho – Parasita
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
- American Factory
- Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're A Girl)
- The Cave
- Democracia em Vertigem
- For Sama
- Honeyland
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM
- In The Absense
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
- Ford vs Ferrari
- O Irlandês
- JoJo Rabbit
- Coringa
- Parasita
MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA
- Corpus Christi
- Honeyland
- Os Miseráveis
- Dor e Glória
- Parasita
MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM
- O Escândalo
- Coringa
- Judy
- Malévola – Dona do Mal
- 1917
MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL
- Coringa
- Adoráveis Mulheres
- História de um Casamento
- 1917
- Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL
- "I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away" – Toy Story 4
- "I’m Gonna Love Me Again" – Rocketman
- "I’m Standing With You" – Breakthrough
- "Into the Unknown" – Frozen 2
- "Stand Up" – Harriet
MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO
- O Irlandês
- JoJo Rabbit
- Coringa
- Adoráveis Mulheres
- Era um Vez em… Hollywood
MELHOR CURTA ANIMADO
- DCERA (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
MELHOR CURTA METRAGEM
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- A Sister
MELHOR EDIÇÃO DE SOM
- Ford vs Ferrari
- Coringa
- 1917
- Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
- Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM
- Ad Astra
- Ford Vs Ferrari
- Coringa
- 1917
- Era uma Vez em… Hollywood
MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS
- Vingadores: Ultimato
- O Irlandês
- O Rei Leão
- 1917
- Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker
MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO
- O Irlandês
- JoJo Rabbit
- Coringa
- Adoráveis Mulheres
- Dois Papas
MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL
- Entre Facas e Segredos
- História de um Casamento
- 1917
- Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
- Parasita
