Oscar 2020: Confira lista completa dos indicados da maior premiação do cinema

A Academia de Artes e Ciências Cinematográficas anunciou na manhã desta segunda-feira, 13 de janeiro, os indicados aos melhores do cinema na temporada 2019-2020.

"Coringa" foi o mais lembrado da temporada, com 11 indicações, seguido por "O Irlandês" e "Era uma Vez na América", com dez nomeações. Em terceiro, com seis indicações, empataram "Parasita", "Adoráveis Mulheres" e "JoJo Rabbit".

A 92 edição do Oscar será realizada em 9 de fevereiro, direto de Los Angeles, nos Estados Unidos.

MELHOR FILME

Ford vs Ferrari

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

História de um Casamento

1917

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Parasita

MELHOR ATOR

Antonio Banderas – Dor e Glória

Leoardo DiCaprio – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Adam Driver – História de um Casamento

Joaquin Phoenix – Coringa

Jonathan Price – Dois Papas

MELHOR ATRIZ

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – História de um Casamento

Saoirse Ronan – Adoráveis Mulheres

Charlize Theron – O Escândalo

Renée Zellweger – Judy: Muito Além do Arco-Íris

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Tom Hanks – Um Lindo Dia na Vizinhança

Anthony Hopkins – Dois Papas

Al Pacino – O Irlandês

Joe Pesci – O Irlandês

Brad Pitt – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Kathy Bathes – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – História de Um Casamento

Scarlett Johansson – JoJo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Adoráveis Mulheres

Margot Robbie – O Escândalo

MELHOR ANIMAÇÃO

Como Treinar Seu Dragão 3

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Elo Perdido

Toy Story 4

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

O Irlandês

Coringa

O Farol

1917

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR FIGURINO

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Martin Scorsese – O Irlandês

Todd Phillips – Coringa

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasita

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

American Factory

Learning to Skateboard In a Warzone (If You're A Girl)

The Cave

Democracia em Vertigem

For Sama

Honeyland

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO EM CURTA METRAGEM

In The Absense

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

Ford vs Ferrari

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Parasita

MELHOR FILME EM LÍNGUA ESTRANGEIRA

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Os Miseráveis

Dor e Glória

Parasita

MELHOR CABELO E MAQUIAGEM

O Escândalo

Coringa

Judy

Malévola – Dona do Mal

1917

MELHOR TRILHA SONORA ORIGINAL

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

História de um Casamento

1917

Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR CANÇÃO ORIGINAL

"I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away" – Toy Story 4

"I’m Gonna Love Me Again" – Rocketman

"I’m Standing With You" – Breakthrough

"Into the Unknown" – Frozen 2

"Stand Up" – Harriet

MELHOR DESIGN DE PRODUÇÃO

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

Era um Vez em… Hollywood

MELHOR CURTA ANIMADO

DCERA (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

MELHOR CURTA METRAGEM

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbors' Window

Saria

A Sister

MELHOR EDIÇÃO DE SOM

Ford vs Ferrari

Coringa

1917

Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR MIXAGEM DE SOM

Ad Astra

Ford Vs Ferrari

Coringa

1917

Era uma Vez em… Hollywood

MELHORES EFEITOS VISUAIS

Vingadores: Ultimato

O Irlandês

O Rei Leão

1917

Star Wars: A Ascensão Skywalker

MELHOR ROTEIRO ADAPTADO

O Irlandês

JoJo Rabbit

Coringa

Adoráveis Mulheres

Dois Papas

MELHOR ROTEIRO ORIGINAL