Sobrinha de princesa Diana fica noiva de homem 32 anos mais velho que ela
Conhecida por ser sobrinha de Lady Di e marcar bastante presença nas redes sociais, Lady Kitty Spencer pode se casar em breve com o multimilionário Michael Lewis, de 61 anos.
De acordo com o Daily Mail, a modelo de 29 anos ficou noiva há apenas algumas semanas: "Michael pediu a Kitty antes do Natal. Ela esteve na Cidade do Cabo nas férias e contou à mãe e ao resto da família. Michael é amado por todos eles. Apesar de sua riqueza, ele é muito humilde e discreto", escreveram.
Algumas fotos dos dois circulam pelas redes sociais. Confira:
View this post on Instagram
خطوبة ليدي كيتي سبينسر ابنة اخ الاميرة ديانا ٢٩ عاما من مايكل لويس ٦٠ عاما العريس يكبر والدها بخمسة أعوام فقط لقراءة المزيد اضغط على الرابط في اعلى الصفحة او قم بزيارة الموقع www.anasalwa.com #ليدي #ليدي_كيتي_سبنسر #اناسلوى #الأميرة_ديانا #من #اخبار #ملكية #خطوبة #كيتي_سبنسر #ليدي_ديانا #ladykittyspencer #ladyfiana #kittyspencer #anasalwa #engagementring #engaged #royal #news #style #fashion #celebrity
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, who has got engaged to fashion tycoon Michael Lewis 💍. Read the exclusive story in the Daily Mail's Eden Confidential column. Link in bio. #engagement #engaged #kittyspencer #dailymail #society #edenconfidential #socialdiary #michaellewis #princessdiana #highsociety #love #romance #couple #weddingbells #shesaidyes #royal #royalnewstoday #royalfamily #royalnews