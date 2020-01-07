Sobrinha de princesa Diana fica noiva de homem 32 anos mais velho que ela

Por Victória Bravo

Conhecida por ser sobrinha de Lady Di e marcar bastante presença nas redes sociais, Lady Kitty Spencer pode se casar em breve com o multimilionário Michael Lewis, de 61 anos.

De acordo com o Daily Mail, a modelo de 29 anos ficou noiva há apenas algumas semanas: "Michael pediu a Kitty antes do Natal. Ela esteve na Cidade do Cabo nas férias e contou à mãe e ao resto da família. Michael é amado por todos eles. Apesar de sua riqueza, ele é muito humilde e discreto", escreveram.

Algumas fotos dos dois circulam pelas redes sociais. Confira:

Meghan Markle e Harry não pretendem seguir os passos de Kate Middleton e William quando o assunto são filhos

Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo