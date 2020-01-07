A Origem: Leonardo DiCaprio admite que também 'não tem ideia' do que se trata o final do filme

Leonardo DiCaprio está tão intrigado com o final do filme A Origem quanto as pessoas que assistiram à produção. Em entrevista ao podcast WTF With Marc Maron, o artista indicado ao Globo de Ouro 2020 como melhor ator de comédia ou musical (o vencedor foi Taron Egerton, por Rocketman) disse que "não tem ideia" sobre como se desenvolveu o desfecho do longa de 2010.

Durante a conversa, o apresentador do programa comentou sobre Ad Astra: Rumo às Estrelas, filme protagonizado por Brad Pitt, que também estava presente. O vencedor do Globo de Ouro como melhor ator coadjuvante afirmou que não sabia explicar o final da produção lançada em 2019.

Aproveitando o momento, DiCaprio afirmou que ocorria o mesmo com A Origem. "O que aconteceu? Não tenho ideia", disse. O ator justificou o comentário: "você está focado apenas no seu personagem".

"Quando se fala no Chris Nolan (diretor de A Origem) e sua mente e como isso tudo foi reunido, todo mundo estava tentando, constantemente, colocar aquele quebra-cabeça junto", acrescentou Quando perguntado se o final do filme faz sentido, DiCaprio respondeu: "depende dos olhos de quem vê, eu acho".