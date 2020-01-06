Patricia Arquette se atrapalha e acerta cabeça de Joey King com Globo de Ouro

A atriz Joey King, da minissérie "The Act", produzida pelo serviço de streaming Hulu, saiu com um galo na testa da premiação do Globo de Ouro, realizada no último domingo (5) em Los Angeles.

Joey, conhecida do público adolescente por conta do filme "A Barraca do Beijo", da Netflix, foi "vítima" do jeito desastrado de Patricia Arquette, que interpreta sua mãe na trama baseada em fatos reais.

Elas estavam gravando uma chamada para as redes sociais da revista InStyle dentro de um elevador e é possível ver rapidamente o momento em que a atriz veterana atinge a colega com o Globo de Ouro que acabara de ganhar no momento em que a porta se fecha.

Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life. @PattyArquette pic.twitter.com/lQDewQpa1C — Joey King (@JoeyKing) January 6, 2020

Joey aproveitou para brincar com o calombo que ganhou na cabeça e disse que ia se gabar para sempre pelo acontecido.

Patricia respondeu brincando: "O que acontece no elevador, fica no elevador". Mas depois pediu desculpas. "Sério, sinto muito, querida".

Na minissérie, baseada em um crime real, elas vivem Dee Dee e Gypsy, mãe e filha que têm uma relação tóxica que acaba em homicídio.