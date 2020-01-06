Globo de Ouro 2020: estes são os vencedores do prêmio para o melhor da TV e do cinema
Por Luís Cunha
Neste domingo (5), a Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood realizou a 77ª edição do Globo de Ouro. A cerimônia, apresentada pelo ator e humorista Ricky Gervais no Beverly Hilton, na Califórnia, teve como grandes vencedores os filmes Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood (três prêmios) e 1917 (dois prêmios) e as séries Fleabag e Chernobyl (dois prêmios cada).
Melhor filme — drama
- O Irlandês
- História de um Casamento
- 1917 — VENCEDOR
- Coringa
- Dois Papas
Melhor filme — comédia ou musical
- Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR
- Jojo Rabbit
- Entre Facas e Segredos
- Rocketman
- Meu Nome É Dolemite
Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa
- The Farewell (EUA)
- Dor e Glória (Espanha)
- Retrato de Uma Jovem em Chamas (França)
- Parasita (Coreia do Sul) — VENCEDOR
- Os Miseráveis (França)
Melhor filme de animação
- Frozen 2
- Como Treinar o seu Dragão 3
- O Rei Leão
- O Link Perdido — VENCEDOR
- Toy Story 4
Melhor direção
- Bong Joon-ho, por Parasita
- Sam Mendes, por 1917 — VENCEDOR
- Todd Phillips, por Coringa
- Martin Scorsese, por O Irlandês
- Quentin Tarantino, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
Melhor ator em filme — drama
- Christian Bale, por Ford vs. Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas, por Dor e Glória
- Adam Driver, por História de um Casamento
- Joaquin Phoenix, por Coringa — VENCEDOR
- Jonathan Pryce, por Dois Papas
Melhor ator em filme — comédia ou musical
- Daniel Craig, por Entre Facas e Segredos
- Roman Griffin Davis, por Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
- Eddie Murphy, por Meu Nome É Dolemite
- Taron Egerton, por Rocketman — VENCEDOR
Melhor atriz em filme — drama
- Cynthia Erivo, por Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, por História de Um Casamento
- Saoirse Ronan, por Adoráveis Mulheres
- Charlize Theron, por O Escândalo
- Renée Zellweger, por Judy — VENCEDORA
Melhor atriz em filme — comédia ou musical
- Ana de Armas, por Entre Facas e Segredos
- Awkwafina, por The Farewell — VENCEDORA
- Cate Blanchett, por Cadê Você, Bernadette?
- Beanie Feldstein, por Fora de Série
- Emma Thompson, por Late Night
Melhor ator coadjuvante
- Tom Hanks, por Um Belo Dia na Vizinhança
- Anthony Hopkins, por Dois Papas
- Al Pacino, por O Irlandês
- Joe Pesci, por O Irlandês
- Brad Pitt, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR
Melhor atriz coadjuvante
- Kathy Bates, por Richard Jewell
- Annette Beninng, por The Report
- Laura Dern, por História de um Casamento — VENCEDORA
- Jennifer Lopez, por As Golpistas
- Margot Robbie, por O Escândalo
Melhor roteiro em filme
- Noah Baumbach, por História de um Casamento
- Bong Joon-Ho e Han Jin-won, por Parasita
- Anthony McCartney, por Dois Papas
- Quentin Tarantino, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR
- Steven Saillian, por O Irlandês
Melhor trilha sonora em filme
- Daniel Pemberton, por Brooklyn sem Pai nem Mãe
- Alexandre Desplat, por Adoráveis Mulheres
- Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Coringa — VENCEDORA
- Thomas Newman, por 1917
- Randy Newman, por História de um Casamento
Melhor canção original para filme
- Beautiful Ghosts (Taylor Swift), de Cats
- (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John), de Rocketman — VENCEDORA
- Into the Unknown (Idina Menzel), de Frozen 2
- Spirit (Beyoncé), de O Rei Leão
- Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo), de Harriet
Melhor série de TV — drama
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Succession — VENCEDOR
Melhor série de TV — comédia ou musical
- Barry
- Fleabag — VENCEDORA
- O Método Kominsky
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- The Politician
Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV
- Catch-22
- Chernobyl — VENCEDOR
- Fosse/Verdon
- The Loudest Voice
- Unbelievable
Melhor ator em série de TV — drama
- Brian Cox, por Succession — VENCEDOR
- Kit Harington, por Game of Thrones
- Rami Malek, por Mr. Robot
- Tobias Menzies, por The Crown
- Billy Porter, por Pose
Melhor ator em série de TV — comédia ou musical
- Ben Platt, por The Politician
- Paul Rudd, por Living With Yourself
- Rami Youssef, por Rami — VENCEDOR
- Bill Hader, por Barry
- Michael Douglas, por O Método Kominsky
Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV
- Christopher Abbott, por Catch-22
- Jared Harris, por Chernobyl
- Sacha Baron Cohen, por The Spy
- Russell Crowe, por The Loudest Voice — VENCEDOR
- Sam Rockwell, por Fosse/Verdon
Melhor atriz em série de TV — drama
- Jennifer Aniston, por The Morning Show
- Reese Witherspoon, por The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, por The Crown — VENCEDORA
- Jodie Comer, por Killing Eve
- Nicole Kidman, por Big Little Lies
Melhor atriz em série de TV — comédia ou musical
- Christina Applegate, por Dead to Me
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, por Fleabag — VENCEDORA
- Natasha Lyonne, por Russian Doll
- Kirsten Dunst, por On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- Rachel Brosnahan, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Kaitlyn Dever, por Unbelieavable
- Joey King, por The Act
- Helen Mirren, por Catherine the Great
- Merritt Wever, por Unbelievable
- Michelle Williams, por Fosse/Verdon — VENCEDORA
Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Alan Arkin, por O Método Kominsky
- Kieran Culkin, por Succession
- Andrew Scott, por Fleabag
- Stellan Skarsgard, por Chernobyl — VENCEDOR
- Henry Winkler, por Barry
Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV
- Patricia Arquette, por The Act — VENCEDORA
- Helena Bonham Carter, por The Crown
- Toni Collette, por Unbelievable
- Meryl Streep, por Big Little Lies
- Emily Watson, por Chernobyl
Conteúdo Patrocinado