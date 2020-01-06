Globo de Ouro 2020: estes são os vencedores do prêmio para o melhor da TV e do cinema

Por Luís Cunha

Neste domingo (5), a Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood realizou a 77ª edição do Globo de Ouro. A cerimônia, apresentada pelo ator e humorista Ricky Gervais no Beverly Hilton, na Califórnia, teve como grandes vencedores os filmes Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood (três prêmios) e 1917 (dois prêmios) e as séries Fleabag e Chernobyl (dois prêmios cada).

 

Melhor filme — drama

  • O Irlandês
  • História de um Casamento
  • 1917 — VENCEDOR
  • Coringa
  • Dois Papas

 

Melhor filme — comédia ou musical

  • Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Entre Facas e Segredos
  • Rocketman
  • Meu Nome É Dolemite

 

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

  • The Farewell (EUA)
  • Dor e Glória (Espanha)
  • Retrato de Uma Jovem em Chamas (França)
  • Parasita (Coreia do Sul) — VENCEDOR
  • Os Miseráveis (França)

 

Melhor filme de animação

  • Frozen 2
  • Como Treinar o seu Dragão 3
  • O Rei Leão
  • O Link Perdido — VENCEDOR
  • Toy Story 4

 

Melhor direção

  • Bong Joon-ho, por Parasita
  • Sam Mendes, por 1917 — VENCEDOR
  • Todd Phillips, por Coringa
  • Martin Scorsese, por O Irlandês
  • Quentin Tarantino, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

 

Melhor ator em filme — drama

  • Christian Bale, por Ford vs. Ferrari
  • Antonio Banderas, por Dor e Glória
  • Adam Driver, por História de um Casamento
  • Joaquin Phoenix, por Coringa — VENCEDOR
  • Jonathan Pryce, por Dois Papas

 

Melhor ator em filme — comédia ou musical

  • Daniel Craig, por Entre Facas e Segredos
  • Roman Griffin Davis, por Jojo Rabbit
  • Leonardo DiCaprio, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood
  • Eddie Murphy, por Meu Nome É Dolemite
  • Taron Egerton, por Rocketman — VENCEDOR

 

Melhor atriz em filme — drama

  • Cynthia Erivo, por Harriet
  • Scarlett Johansson, por História de Um Casamento
  • Saoirse Ronan, por Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Charlize Theron, por O Escândalo
  • Renée Zellweger, por Judy — VENCEDORA

 

Melhor atriz em filme — comédia ou musical

  • Ana de Armas, por Entre Facas e Segredos
  • Awkwafina, por The Farewell — VENCEDORA
  • Cate Blanchett, por Cadê Você, Bernadette?
  • Beanie Feldstein, por Fora de Série
  • Emma Thompson, por Late Night

 

Melhor ator coadjuvante

  • Tom Hanks, por Um Belo Dia na Vizinhança
  • Anthony Hopkins, por Dois Papas
  • Al Pacino, por O Irlandês
  • Joe Pesci, por O Irlandês
  • Brad Pitt, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR

 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

  • Kathy Bates, por Richard Jewell
  • Annette Beninng, por The Report
  • Laura Dern, por História de um Casamento — VENCEDORA
  • Jennifer Lopez, por As Golpistas
  • Margot Robbie, por O Escândalo

 

Melhor roteiro em filme

  • Noah Baumbach, por História de um Casamento
  • Bong Joon-Ho e Han Jin-won, por Parasita
  • Anthony McCartney, por Dois Papas
  • Quentin Tarantino, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR
  • Steven Saillian, por O Irlandês

 

Melhor trilha sonora em filme

  • Daniel Pemberton, por Brooklyn sem Pai nem Mãe
  • Alexandre Desplat, por Adoráveis Mulheres
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Coringa — VENCEDORA
  • Thomas Newman, por 1917
  • Randy Newman, por História de um Casamento

 

Melhor canção original para filme

  • Beautiful Ghosts (Taylor Swift), de Cats
  • (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John), de Rocketman — VENCEDORA
  • Into the Unknown (Idina Menzel), de Frozen 2
  • Spirit (Beyoncé), de O Rei Leão
  • Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo), de Harriet

 

Melhor série de TV — drama

  • Big Little Lies
  • The Crown
  • Killing Eve
  • The Morning Show
  • Succession — VENCEDOR

 

Melhor série de TV — comédia ou musical

  • Barry
  • Fleabag — VENCEDORA
  • O Método Kominsky
  • The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
  • The Politician

 

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

  • Catch-22
  • Chernobyl — VENCEDOR
  • Fosse/Verdon
  • The Loudest Voice
  • Unbelievable

 

Melhor ator em série de TV — drama

  • Brian Cox, por Succession — VENCEDOR
  • Kit Harington, por Game of Thrones
  • Rami Malek, por Mr. Robot
  • Tobias Menzies, por The Crown
  • Billy Porter, por Pose

 

Melhor ator em série de TV — comédia ou musical

  • Ben Platt, por The Politician
  • Paul Rudd, por Living With Yourself
  • Rami Youssef, por Rami — VENCEDOR
  • Bill Hader, por Barry
  • Michael Douglas, por O Método Kominsky

 

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

  • Christopher Abbott, por Catch-22
  • Jared Harris, por Chernobyl
  • Sacha Baron Cohen, por The Spy
  • Russell Crowe, por The Loudest Voice — VENCEDOR
  • Sam Rockwell, por Fosse/Verdon

 

Melhor atriz em série de TV — drama

  • Jennifer Aniston, por The Morning Show
  • Reese Witherspoon, por The Morning Show
  • Olivia Colman, por The Crown — VENCEDORA
  • Jodie Comer, por Killing Eve
  • Nicole Kidman, por Big Little Lies

 

Melhor atriz em série de TV — comédia ou musical

  • Christina Applegate, por Dead to Me
  • Phoebe Waller-Bridge, por Fleabag — VENCEDORA
  • Natasha Lyonne, por Russian Doll
  • Kirsten Dunst, por On Becoming a God in Central Florida
  • Rachel Brosnahan, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

 

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Kaitlyn Dever, por Unbelieavable
  • Joey King, por The Act
  • Helen Mirren, por Catherine the Great
  • Merritt Wever, por Unbelievable
  • Michelle Williams, por Fosse/Verdon — VENCEDORA

 

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Alan Arkin, por O Método Kominsky
  • Kieran Culkin, por Succession
  • Andrew Scott, por Fleabag
  • Stellan Skarsgard, por Chernobyl — VENCEDOR
  • Henry Winkler, por Barry

 

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV

  • Patricia Arquette, por The Act — VENCEDORA
  • Helena Bonham Carter, por The Crown
  • Toni Collette, por Unbelievable
  • Meryl Streep, por Big Little Lies
  • Emily Watson, por Chernobyl
Conteúdo Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo