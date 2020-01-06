Globo de Ouro 2020: estes são os vencedores do prêmio para o melhor da TV e do cinema

Neste domingo (5), a Associação de Imprensa Estrangeira de Hollywood realizou a 77ª edição do Globo de Ouro. A cerimônia, apresentada pelo ator e humorista Ricky Gervais no Beverly Hilton, na Califórnia, teve como grandes vencedores os filmes Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood (três prêmios) e 1917 (dois prêmios) e as séries Fleabag e Chernobyl (dois prêmios cada).

Melhor filme — drama

O Irlandês

História de um Casamento

1917 — VENCEDOR

Coringa

Dois Papas

Melhor filme — comédia ou musical

Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR

Jojo Rabbit

Entre Facas e Segredos

Rocketman

Meu Nome É Dolemite

Melhor filme em língua não-inglesa

The Farewell (EUA)

Dor e Glória (Espanha)

Retrato de Uma Jovem em Chamas (França)

Parasita (Coreia do Sul) — VENCEDOR

Os Miseráveis (França)

Melhor filme de animação

Frozen 2

Como Treinar o seu Dragão 3

O Rei Leão

O Link Perdido — VENCEDOR

Toy Story 4

Melhor direção

Bong Joon-ho, por Parasita

Sam Mendes, por 1917 — VENCEDOR

Todd Phillips, por Coringa

Martin Scorsese, por O Irlandês

Quentin Tarantino, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Melhor ator em filme — drama

Christian Bale, por Ford vs. Ferrari

Antonio Banderas, por Dor e Glória

Adam Driver, por História de um Casamento

Joaquin Phoenix, por Coringa — VENCEDOR

Jonathan Pryce, por Dois Papas

Melhor ator em filme — comédia ou musical

Daniel Craig, por Entre Facas e Segredos

Roman Griffin Davis, por Jojo Rabbit

Leonardo DiCaprio, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, por Meu Nome É Dolemite

Taron Egerton, por Rocketman — VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz em filme — drama

Cynthia Erivo, por Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, por História de Um Casamento

Saoirse Ronan, por Adoráveis Mulheres

Charlize Theron, por O Escândalo

Renée Zellweger, por Judy — VENCEDORA

Melhor atriz em filme — comédia ou musical

Ana de Armas, por Entre Facas e Segredos

Awkwafina, por The Farewell — VENCEDORA

Cate Blanchett, por Cadê Você, Bernadette?

Beanie Feldstein, por Fora de Série

Emma Thompson, por Late Night

Melhor ator coadjuvante

Tom Hanks, por Um Belo Dia na Vizinhança

Anthony Hopkins, por Dois Papas

Al Pacino, por O Irlandês

Joe Pesci, por O Irlandês

Brad Pitt, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR

Melhor atriz coadjuvante

Kathy Bates, por Richard Jewell

Annette Beninng, por The Report

Laura Dern, por História de um Casamento — VENCEDORA

Jennifer Lopez, por As Golpistas

Margot Robbie, por O Escândalo

Melhor roteiro em filme

Noah Baumbach, por História de um Casamento

Bong Joon-Ho e Han Jin-won, por Parasita

Anthony McCartney, por Dois Papas

Quentin Tarantino, por Era Uma Vez em… Hollywood — VENCEDOR

Steven Saillian, por O Irlandês

Melhor trilha sonora em filme

Daniel Pemberton, por Brooklyn sem Pai nem Mãe

Alexandre Desplat, por Adoráveis Mulheres

Hildur Guðnadóttir, por Coringa — VENCEDORA

Thomas Newman, por 1917

Randy Newman, por História de um Casamento

Melhor canção original para filme

Beautiful Ghosts (Taylor Swift), de Cats

(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again (Elton John), de Rocketman — VENCEDORA

Into the Unknown (Idina Menzel), de Frozen 2

Spirit (Beyoncé), de O Rei Leão

Stand Up (Cynthia Erivo), de Harriet

Melhor série de TV — drama

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Succession — VENCEDOR

Melhor série de TV — comédia ou musical

Barry

Fleabag — VENCEDORA

O Método Kominsky

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Politician

Melhor minissérie ou filme para TV

Catch-22

Chernobyl — VENCEDOR

Fosse/Verdon

The Loudest Voice

Unbelievable

Melhor ator em série de TV — drama

Brian Cox, por Succession — VENCEDOR

Kit Harington, por Game of Thrones

Rami Malek, por Mr. Robot

Tobias Menzies, por The Crown

Billy Porter, por Pose

Melhor ator em série de TV — comédia ou musical

Ben Platt, por The Politician

Paul Rudd, por Living With Yourself

Rami Youssef, por Rami — VENCEDOR

Bill Hader, por Barry

Michael Douglas, por O Método Kominsky

Melhor ator em minissérie ou filme para TV

Christopher Abbott, por Catch-22

Jared Harris, por Chernobyl

Sacha Baron Cohen, por The Spy

Russell Crowe, por The Loudest Voice — VENCEDOR

Sam Rockwell, por Fosse/Verdon

Melhor atriz em série de TV — drama

Jennifer Aniston, por The Morning Show

Reese Witherspoon, por The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, por The Crown — VENCEDORA

Jodie Comer, por Killing Eve

Nicole Kidman, por Big Little Lies

Melhor atriz em série de TV — comédia ou musical

Christina Applegate, por Dead to Me

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, por Fleabag — VENCEDORA

Natasha Lyonne, por Russian Doll

Kirsten Dunst, por On Becoming a God in Central Florida

Rachel Brosnahan, por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Melhor atriz em minissérie ou filme para a TV

Kaitlyn Dever, por Unbelieavable

Joey King, por The Act

Helen Mirren, por Catherine the Great

Merritt Wever, por Unbelievable

Michelle Williams, por Fosse/Verdon — VENCEDORA

Melhor ator coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV

Alan Arkin, por O Método Kominsky

Kieran Culkin, por Succession

Andrew Scott, por Fleabag

Stellan Skarsgard, por Chernobyl — VENCEDOR

Henry Winkler, por Barry

Melhor atriz coadjuvante em série, minissérie ou filme para a TV