Globo de Ouro 2020: os incríveis looks das famosas no tapete vermelho

View this post on Instagram

My favourite #redcarpet looks tonight for the #goldenglobes Refined, elegant, understated, timeless… Everyone on that red carpet deserves to be there and worked VERY hard to get there. This post is not at all about anyone’s work or performances. I’m just admiring and loving the fashion and style. #nicolekidman #reesewitherspoon #anadearmas #naturalbeauties #class #refined #timeless #impeccable #inspiration #goldenglobes2020 #love