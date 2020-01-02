K-Pop: Momo Hirai, do Twice, e Heechul, do Super Junior, estão namorando

Por Wellington Botelho

A jovem Momo Hirai, integrante do grupo de K-Pop Twice, e Heechul, do Super Junior, estão namorando oficialmente.

원스 2020년 잘 이겨내보자 우리👍❤️

A Label SJ e a JYP Entertainment, empresas que administram as carreiras dos artistas, confirmaram o relacionamento dos dois.

Como revelado, os fandoms já estão shippando #Mochul. O assunto é um do mais comentados no Twitter nesta quinta-feira (2).

