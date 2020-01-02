K-Pop: Momo Hirai, do Twice, e Heechul, do Super Junior, estão namorando
A jovem Momo Hirai, integrante do grupo de K-Pop Twice, e Heechul, do Super Junior, estão namorando oficialmente.
A Label SJ e a JYP Entertainment, empresas que administram as carreiras dos artistas, confirmaram o relacionamento dos dois.
View this post on Instagram
Congrats on finding your happiness, Momo ❤️ i’m happy that with such packed schedules and tiring days you have someone who brings you joy 🥰 Please don’t spread negativity about their relationship anywhere especially since I heard that it’s Heechul’s first relationship that he’s going public with. In this house, we will protect their relationship. Hate/immature comments will be deleted #WeLoveYouMomo She is still the Momo we know, nothing much has changed, maybe happier now 🥰 Again, they deserve all the love and support from us ❤️
Como revelado, os fandoms já estão shippando #Mochul. O assunto é um do mais comentados no Twitter nesta quinta-feira (2).
LEIA TAMBÉM: