Netflix desafia fãs de 'The Witcher' em São Paulo em ação com pôster exclusivo

Por Metro Jornal

A série “The Witcher” mal estreiou, mas já conquistou fãs por todo mundo, inclusive no Brasil. Para recompensar os espectadores, a Netflix fará uma ação especial na cidade de São Paulo entre dezembro e janeiro de 2020.

A empresa de streaming vai colocar máquinas com telas em pontos específicos da capital. Nelas, o público terá seus conhecimentos sobre a série testados em perguntas sobre o programa.

Quem encarar e vencer o desafio irá ganhar um pôster exclusivo da trama estrelada por Henry Cavill. O ator esteve no Brasil durante a CCXP e autografou alguns dos pôsteres, que estão entre as 150 impressões por dia que serão distribuídas.

A primeira temporada de “The Witcher” está disponível desde o dia 20 deste mês. Um mês antes da estreia, a série já teve a sua segunda temporada confirmada.

Veja as datas e locais das ações:

21/12 a 26/12 – Shopping Center 3 (Av. Paulista, 2064 – Cerqueira Cesar)
27/12 a 03/1 – Estação Jabaquara de Metrô (Rua dos Jequitibas – Jabaquara)
04/1 a 07/1 – Shopping Metrô Tatuapé ( Rua dos Domingos Agostim, 91 – Cidade Mãe do Céu)
08/1 a 13/1 – Livraria Cultura – Conjunto Nacional (Av. Paulista, 2073 – Bela Vista)

