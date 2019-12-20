'The Witcher' já foi adaptado em filme antes da série na Netflix
'The Witcher' estreia nesta sexta (20) na Netflix como uma das grandes promessas do streaming. Mas sabia que a história de Geralt de Rivia já foi adaptada para filme e até mesmo série antes?
A história é baseada nos livros de Andrzej Sapkowski, que lançou as edições desde a metade da década de 1980, e na Polônia, país de origem do autor, sempre fez muito sucesso. Em 2001, um filme foi feito pelo diretor novato Marek Brodzki, mas a produção não agradou por querer adaptar toda a história, em vez de focar em uma parte.
O título do filme é 'Wiedzmin', e um esforço foi feito para que a história de Geralt fosse para outros países, então o longa ficou conhecido como 'The Hexer', palavra alemã para bruxo. Mas não emplacou no resto do mundo, até que uma série de TV foi feita no ano seguinte.
13 episódios de uma hora cada foram lançados em 2002, e eles fizeram com que a história de 'The Witcher' alcançasse um maior público e novas pessoas, fazendo com que se popularizasse e ganhasse os jogos que deram a notoriedade que a saga tem hoje.
