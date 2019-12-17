Cachorro de série da Netflix morre aos 4 anos; elenco lamenta a perda
Cosmo, o golden retriever da série da Netflix Fuller House, morreu aos quatro anos nesta segunda-feira (16).
“Lamentamos revelar que Cosmo, o fiel cachorro dos Fuller, que cresceu no nosso set de filmagem, morreu após complicações de uma cirurgia”, diz um comunicado publicado no Twitter oficial do programa. “Nunca haverá outro cão como o nosso garotão. Sentiremos a falta dele para sempre.”
We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We'll miss him forever. pic.twitter.com/yVjkJONdQ9
— Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 16, 2019
O elenco de Fuller House também lamentou a perda de Cosmo.
“O nosso doce garotão Cosmo está correndo no céu dos cachorros agora”, escreveu Cameron Bure, atriz que interpreta D.J. Tanner. “Você fará muita falta, amor.”
Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now.
Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️@fullerhouse pic.twitter.com/xzqULFRF8s
— Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 16, 2019
Já o treinador de Cosmo agradeceu o carinho e contou um pouco sobre os hábitos do animal durante as gravações: “muito obrigado por todas as palavras, condolências e rezas por Cosmo. […] Ele me puxava para o set de filmagens com o rabo abanando porque adorava trabalhar. Nos meus mais de 26 anos como treinador profissional, o Cosmo foi um dos cães que entraram na minha alma, e nada vai substituí-lo. Ele adorava brincar com os seus irmãos, Lunar e Rocket, correr atrás de bolhas de sabão e trabalhar com o incrível elenco de Fuller House”.
Thank you to everyone for all the kind words, condolences and prayers for Cosmo. To say that Cosmo was an incredible dog does not even begin to capture how truly magnificent he was. He entered my life when he was 10 weeks old and melted my heart immediately. He was beautiful, smart, loving, gentle, happy and extremely talented. He would pull me on set with his tail wagging because he truly enjoyed working. In my 26+ years of being a professional animal trainer Cosmo was one that took residence in my soul and nothing will ever replace him. He loved playing ball with his Golden brothers Lunar & Rocket, chasing bubbles and working with the wonderful cast of Fuller House. Many treasured experiences and memories of him and truly blessed to have had him in my life. Everyday working with and living with him was pure joy. Thank you to all of the cast and crew of Fuller House and his fans for loving him deeply. You are in my heart forever my sweet boy ❤️🐾. @fullerhouse @eliasharger @jodiesweetin @candacecbure @andreabarber @juanpablodipace @soni_nicole @johnbrotherton @messitttwins @michaelcampion @hagenboo @scottweinger @dcoulier @ashleyjliao @marlasokoloff