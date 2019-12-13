Cosplay baixo custo de 'Bebê Yoda' faz sucesso nas redes sociais

Certamente você já viu algum meme do Bebê Yoda, personagem da série “The Mandalorian” que conquistou as redes sociais com sua fofura e fez sucesso até entre quem não é fã de “Stars Wars”.

Pensando na febre, Anucha "Cha" Saengchart, um jovem que faz sucesso no Facebook com a página Lowcostcosplay, decidiu recriar o The Child (A criança), como é chamado o personagem na produção da Disney, com o menor custo possível.

O resultado foi hilário:

Lonelyman and his nose Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Confira mais provas de que baixo orçamento não significa nada quando se tem criatividade:

Lonelyman and his cat #Disneyplus Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Lonelyman and his hand

สกินใหม่ Winter Party Lauriel & Winter Party Yorn เป็นเจ้าของได้แล้ว ใน Valor Pass Season 12 วันนี้ ถึง 29 ธันวาคม 2562

ติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ https://facebook.com/ROVTH/ Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Lonelyman and his sanitary pad Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Lonelyman and his cat Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Lonelyman and his cat Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Lonelyman and his fan #ร้อนนี้สายไหนรอด #สายนี้เย็นชัวร์ตัวจริง

#พัดลมมิตซูบิชิอีเล็คทริค Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Lonelyman and his Corn Snack Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Lonelyman and his banana Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, March 14, 2019

Lonelyman and his apple craft by Repaint Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Sunday, April 28, 2019