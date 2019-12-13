Cosplay baixo custo de 'Bebê Yoda' faz sucesso nas redes sociais

Por Victória Bravo

Certamente você já viu algum meme do Bebê Yoda, personagem da série  “The Mandalorian” que conquistou as redes sociais com sua fofura e fez sucesso até entre quem não é fã de “Stars Wars”.

Pensando na febre, Anucha "Cha" Saengchart, um jovem que faz sucesso no Facebook com a página Lowcostcosplay, decidiu recriar o The Child (A criança), como é chamado o personagem na produção da Disney, com o menor custo possível.

O resultado foi hilário:

Lonelyman and his nose

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Confira mais provas de que baixo orçamento não significa nada quando se tem criatividade:

Lonelyman and his cat

#Disneyplus

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Lonelyman and his hand
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 12, 2019

Lonelyman and his sanitary pad

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Lonelyman and his cat

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 5, 2019

Lonelyman and his cat

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Lonelyman and his fan

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Lonelyman and his Corn Snack

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Tuesday, March 5, 2019

Lonelyman and his banana

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, March 14, 2019

Lonelyman and his apple

craft by Repaint

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Sunday, April 28, 2019

The Demogorgon

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Saturday, July 20, 2019

Lonelyman and his Cabbage

Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Sunday, October 27, 2019

 

