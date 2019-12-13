Cosplay baixo custo de 'Bebê Yoda' faz sucesso nas redes sociais
Certamente você já viu algum meme do Bebê Yoda, personagem da série “The Mandalorian” que conquistou as redes sociais com sua fofura e fez sucesso até entre quem não é fã de “Stars Wars”.
Pensando na febre, Anucha "Cha" Saengchart, um jovem que faz sucesso no Facebook com a página Lowcostcosplay, decidiu recriar o The Child (A criança), como é chamado o personagem na produção da Disney, com o menor custo possível.
O resultado foi hilário:
Lonelyman and his nose
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 12, 2019
Confira mais provas de que baixo orçamento não significa nada quando se tem criatividade:
Lonelyman and his cat
#Disneyplus
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Tuesday, December 3, 2019
Lonelyman and his hand
สกินใหม่ Winter Party Lauriel & Winter Party Yorn เป็นเจ้าของได้แล้ว ใน Valor Pass Season 12 วันนี้ ถึง 29 ธันวาคม 2562
ติดตามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ https://facebook.com/ROVTH/
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 12, 2019
Lonelyman and his sanitary pad
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Lonelyman and his cat
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, December 5, 2019
Lonelyman and his cat
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, November 13, 2019
Nemesis
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Monday, November 4, 2019
Lonelyman and his fan
#ร้อนนี้สายไหนรอด #สายนี้เย็นชัวร์ตัวจริง
#พัดลมมิตซูบิชิอีเล็คทริค
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Wednesday, April 10, 2019
Lonelyman and his Corn Snack
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Tuesday, March 5, 2019
Lonelyman and his banana
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Thursday, March 14, 2019
Lonelyman and his apple
craft by Repaint
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Sunday, April 28, 2019
The Demogorgon
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Saturday, July 20, 2019
Lonelyman and his Cabbage
Posted by Lowcostcosplay on Sunday, October 27, 2019