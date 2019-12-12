'The Witcher', série com Henry Cavill, ganha último trailer antes da estreia

Uma das séries mais aguardadas de 2019, 'The Witcher', com Henry Cavill, ganhou seu último trailer antes da estreia, no dia 20 de dezembro, na Netflix.

Baseada no best-seller homônimo, trata-se de uma história épica, sombria, que traz a história de um famoso caçador de monstros Geralt de Rivia (Cavill). Misturando seres humanos com elfos, bruxos, gnomos e monstros, traz a luta pela sobrevivência no Continente.

No elenco, além de Henry Cavill, estão nomes como Anya Chalotra, como Yennefer, Freya Allan, como Ciri, Jodhi May como Calanthe e Björn Hlynur Haraldsson como Eist.