MasterChef - A Revanche: Saiba quem são os finalistas desta edição
Passou voando!
O "MasterChef – A Revanche" chegou à sua semifinal. Nesta terça-feira (10), Estefano Zaquini, Fernando Kawasaki e Vitor Bourguignon disputaram, fortalecidos, por uma vaguinha na sempre eletrizante final do talent show da Band.
Mas o componente emocional já esteve presente neste dia, em que os três tiveram de se esmerar no serviço. Em time, o trio teve de preparar dois menus para nove ex-participantes do "MasterChef Profissionais" na primeira parte do programa, que valia ganhar o primeiro posto de finalista. O chefe do serviço foi o jurado Henrique Fogaça, que acompanhou de perto os últimos minutos antes de os pratos irem para o salão.
Entrada, prato principal e sobremesa, porém, também eram receitas de Paola Carosella e Erick Jacquin.
Ravi, Angélica, Roberta, Francisco e Angélica, entre outros, chegaram quando os três ainda trabalhavam na mise en place.
A entrada, porém já apresentou problemas. Willian, finalista do "Profissionais" de 2018, encontrou uma formiga em sua sopa. Ai. "Achei que ele estava brincando", disse Vitor, responsável pela praça.
Por fim, por conta de sua performance linear e de jogar em todas as posições com competência, Estefano foi o escolhido para a primeira vaga. Emocionado, ele lembrou de sua trajetória na primeira temporada do programa, quando tinha 19 anos.
Último duelo
A prova de eliminação da semifinal também foi o último duelo desta temporada. Fernando, que nunca tinha passado por isso, teve de domar as emoções para encarar o preparo de um banquete, com um pernil de cordeiro recheado com um molho e três acompanhamentos.
Ambos tiveram apenas deslizes pontuais e foram muito elogiados, no entanto, quem levou a melhor foi Vitor.
