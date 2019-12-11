MasterChef - A Revanche: 'Ainda não caiu a ficha', diz Estefano sobre final, que disputa com Vitor

Depois de uma semifinal emocionante e com muita pressão, foram definidos os finalistas do MasterChef – A Revanche. A primeira vaga na disputa pelo troféu inédito foi decidida em uma prova de serviço, onde os cozinheiros prepararam pratos criados por Henrique Fogaça, Paola Carosella e Erick Jacquin.

Responsável pela praça de sobremesas, Estefano Zaquini conquistou seu lugar na final do talent show ao se mostrar prestativo e ajudar os outros cozinheiros para fazer o serviço marchar em tempo. Os sabores de seus pratos também foram muito elogiados pelos convidados, participantes das temporadas de MasterChef Profissionais.

"Quando eu entrei nesta edição, foi para chegar até à final e para ganhar este programa. Mas entre querer e conseguir, há uma diferença. Ainda não caiu a ficha. O meu menu está completamente pronto na minha cabeça e vocês podem esperar muito sabor, muita técnica e pratos lindos", disse o andreense.

A segunda vaga foi decidida em um duelo com banquetes de cordeiro. Vitor Bourguignon venceu Fernando Kawasaki nessa disputa ao preparar um menu mais clássico, enquanto seu oponente apostou em sabores do Oriente Médio e acabou errando a mão nos temperos.

"Tenho uma ideia do que irei cozinhar na final, mas preciso alinhar ainda alguns pontos. Com certeza, tem que ser comida boa. Minha estratégia será não viajar muito no menu, fazer pratos que representem a minha essência e quem eu sou para conseguir entregar bons resultados. Vou dar o meu melhor", afirmou o curitibano.

O grande vencedor do MasterChef – A Revanche vai levar R$ 250 mil do Banco do Brasil, um curso de técnicas tradicionais da culinária francesa no Le Cordon Bleu Rio de Janeiro, uma cozinha completa da nova linha Brastemp Gourmand, uma cozinha equipada com produtos da Tramontina e o cobiçado troféu da temporada. Ambos finalistas serão premiados com R$ 1 mil por mês, durante um ano, para fazer compras com o cartão Carrefour.

O MasterChef – A Revanche é um formato da Endemol Shine Group, produzido pela Endemol Shine Brasil em uma co-produção com a Band e o Discovery Home & Health. O programa vai ao ar todas às terças-feiras, às 22h45, na tela da Band (com transmissão simultânea no aplicativo da emissora para dispositivos móveis). A atração também vai ao ar às sextas-feiras, às 20h30, no Discovery Home & Health.