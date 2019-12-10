'The Witcher': Vídeos apresentam os personagens da nova série Netflix

Por Metro Jornal

A Netflix divulgou novos vídeos de 'The Witcher' para apresentar os protagonistas da série. Além de cenas inéditas, os próprios atores estão falando um pouco sobre seus personagens.

Ao todo são três vídeos, com Henry Cavill falando mais sobre Geralt de Rivía, Freya Allan explicando sua Ciri e Anya Chalotra dando mais detalhes de Yennefer.

A primeira temporada de 'The Witcher' está com estreia marcada para o dia 20 de dezembro na Netflix, e lembrando que a segunda temporada da série já está confirmada e deve chegar ao streaming em 2021!

