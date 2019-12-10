Arte: as belas e divertidas colagens com pinturas clássicas de Alexey Kondakov

View this post on Instagram

2/3 | Here is my rave attending experience in new collaboration with Rhythm Buro ( @rhythmburo ) Kyiv based #techno events. . ▫️This artwork available on Rhythm Buro merch shop. DM → @rhythmburo_shop . ❕Limited edition of 250 posters, not signed, and will not be restocked. A1 size, offset printing, 170gm glossy paper. . 🖼️ original #art : Herbert James Draper ‘Clyties of the Mist’