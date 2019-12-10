Arte: as belas e divertidas colagens com pinturas clássicas de Alexey Kondakov
Recortar figuras de pinturas clássicas e colocá-las em fotografias dos dias atuais: assim é a arte feita pelo ucraniano Alexey Kondakov.
As suas composições, que misturam dois mundos, são bem-humoradas e muito bem executadas. Através do posicionamento dos personagens, o artista vende a ideia de que as figuras clássicas foram fotografadas no mundo tridimensional.
Depois de passar por retoques de iluminação, as imagens de obras de séculos passados ganham um novo contexto e dançam em uma boate, experimentam sapatos em uma loja de roupas e carregam boias infláveis a caminho da praia.
🖼️ original #art : Herbert James Draper 'Clyties of the Mist'
Veja mais algumas colagens de Alexey Kondakov.
🖼️ original #art : Frederic Leighton 'Greek Girls Playing At Ball'
🖼️ original #art : Herbert James Draper 'Ariadne'