Tatuagens impressionantes de Makkala Rose

Por Luís Cunha

Nascida na Nova Zelândia, Makkala Rose se dedica à criação de tatuagens de flores e animais realistas.

Em entrevista ao blog Colossal, Makkala conta que o seu primeiro interesse foi a pintura e que ela tem uma forte conexão com jardins. Por isso, ela estuda o design de buquês e fotografa diversas flores em jardins públicos.

Em um trabalho recente (acima), Makkala dedicou 122 horas para cobrir as costas de uma cliente. No total, foram seis semanas para desenhar, contra um fundo preto, frutas, três velas acesas, uma jarra de cristal com um buquê de flores e um morcego de ponta-cabeça.

A tatuadora explica que, para fazer esse desenho, foi preciso reunir todos os elementos (com exceção do morcego) e estudar a composição. Então, ela tirou fotos para criar a ilustração final.

Veja outras tatuagens de Makkala Rose.

