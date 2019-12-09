Tatuagens impressionantes de Makkala Rose

View this post on Instagram

Completed back piece for my incredibly dedicated and strong client Sara. Thank you so much for the opportunity to move my style in a slightly different direction and I’m so happy with the end result. I arranged this composition and had a photo taken to then create this. 122 hours or so of work, fresh, peeling/healing and healed. We squeezed the actual hours into a 6 week overall span while I was in the UK so back to back sessions and 2-3 a week. I loved making this and seems surreal it’s over now, so lovely to have met you Sara and thanks for having me work on this at the great @londontattooconvention If I have any other potential clients interested in something this direction I have special rates for dedicated, open minded clients. Crafted with #love #oztattskincare #fkirons #fytcartridges #quickcaps #stencilstuff ✨