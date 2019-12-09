Tatuagens impressionantes de Makkala Rose
Nascida na Nova Zelândia, Makkala Rose se dedica à criação de tatuagens de flores e animais realistas.
Em entrevista ao blog Colossal, Makkala conta que o seu primeiro interesse foi a pintura e que ela tem uma forte conexão com jardins. Por isso, ela estuda o design de buquês e fotografa diversas flores em jardins públicos.
Completed back piece for my incredibly dedicated and strong client Sara. Thank you so much for the opportunity to move my style in a slightly different direction and I'm so happy with the end result. I arranged this composition and had a photo taken to then create this. 122 hours or so of work, fresh, peeling/healing and healed. We squeezed the actual hours into a 6 week overall span while I was in the UK so back to back sessions and 2-3 a week.
Em um trabalho recente (acima), Makkala dedicou 122 horas para cobrir as costas de uma cliente. No total, foram seis semanas para desenhar, contra um fundo preto, frutas, três velas acesas, uma jarra de cristal com um buquê de flores e um morcego de ponta-cabeça.
A tatuadora explica que, para fazer esse desenho, foi preciso reunir todos os elementos (com exceção do morcego) e estudar a composição. Então, ela tirou fotos para criar a ilustração final.
Veja outras tatuagens de Makkala Rose.
Floral teapot bundle & super good times hanging and tattooing Filly the last two days ❤️ you're a machine girl! Thanks so much for the dedication. Fun to be able to incorporate all these special elements for you 🧡 -more to come.
While I'm taking some time off over the next few months in NZ to focus on a few other things (I will still be tattooing) I thought it would be a good opportunity to re post some of the pieces I've really loved making and would like to make more of. Succulents and crystals are always a winning combo for me 💚✨
Had lots of fun making this white breasted nuthatch and magnolia/berry piece for beautiful Angie yesterday 💜✨ Loved hearing about bird watching and sharing our mutual love for goats