Michael Bublé vem ao Brasil para três shows em 2020
Mais um artista internacional confirmando visita ao Brasil: desta vez é Michael Bublé, cantor canadense famoso por suas baladas românticas e canções natalinas.
LEIA MAIS:
Filme spin-off de ‘Mulher-Maravilha’ vai focar nas amazonas
Bumba Meu Boi pode se tornar patrimônio imaterial da humanidade
O artista estará em terras tupiniquins durante outubro de 2020, e já tem três shows marcados em diferentes capitais brasileiras. Em São Paulo, Bublé se apresenta no dia 25, no Allianz Parque.
Outros concertos do cantor estão marcados para dia 23 (em Curitiba) e 28 (no Rio de Janeiro). Os ingressos para as três apresentações já serão vendidos pelo site da Live Pass, com abertura das vendas em diferentes datas.
Os valores ainda não foram divulgados.
Além do Brasil, Bublé completa sua tour pela América Latina com shows no Chile e na Argentina, nos dias 12 e 17 de outubro.
SERVIÇO
Michael Bublé em São Paulo
Data: 25 de outubro de 2020
Local: Allianz Parque
Ingressos: Live Pass, abertura em 17 de dezembro, à meia-noite
- harry connick jr and michael buble
- home michael buble 4sh
- love michael buble
- michael bublé
- michael buble - quando quando ( it's time)
- michael buble 007
- michael buble 02 arena
- michael buble 02 arena tickets
- michael buble 02 london
- michael buble 148
- michael buble 1996
- michael buble 1st album
- michael bublé 2018
- michael buble 2018 christmas
- michael buble 2018 songs
- michael bublé 2019
- michael buble 2019 uk tour
- michael buble 2019 youtube
- michael buble 2020
- michael buble 3
- michael buble 3 arena
- michael buble 3 arena dublin
- michael buble 30 rock
- michael buble 320
- michael buble 320 kbps
- michael buble 50 shades of grey
- michael buble 60 minutes
- michael buble 7/24
- michael buble 80s
- michael bublé a song for you
- michael bublé agenda
- michael bublé all i want for christmas is you
- michael bublé alone again
- michael bublé always on my mind
- michael buble and
- michael bublé and blake shelton
- michael buble and blake shelton - home
- michael buble and blake shelton song home
- michael buble and frank sinatra
- michael buble and josh groban
- michael buble and justin timberlake
- michael buble and laura pausini
- michael buble and mariah carey
- michael buble and youtube
- michael buble antena 1
- michael bublé ao vivo
- michael bublé ave maria
- michael buble baby it's cold outside
- michael buble barcelona
- michael bublé beautiful day
- michael buble belfast
- michael bublé best songs
- michael bublé blake shelton
- michael buble blake shelton home
- michael bublé brasil
- michael bublé brasil 2020
- michael buble brisbane
- michael buble brooklyn 99
- michael buble by invitation 50ml edp
- michael bublé call me irresponsible
- michael bublé can't help falling in love
- michael buble canale 5
- michael buble channel 4
- michael buble channel 4 tweet
- michael buble channel 5
- michael buble channel 7
- michael buble channel 9
- michael bublé christmas
- michael bublé christmas songs
- michael bublé close your eyes
- michael bublé concert
- michael bublé crazy life
- michael bublé crazy little thing called love
- michael bublé crazy love
- michael bublé cry me a river
- michael buble denver
- michael buble detroit
- michael bublé discografia
- michael buble discography
- michael buble documentary channel 5
- michael buble double 8
- michael bublé download
- michael bublé dream
- michael bublé dream a little dream of me
- michael buble dublin
- michael buble duets
- michael buble dvd
- michael bublé e blake shelton
- michael bublé e laura pausini
- michael bublé esposa
- michael bublé everything
- michael bublé everything cifra
- michael bublé everything legendado
- michael bublé everything letra
- michael bublé everything letra tradução
- michael bublé everything lyrics
- michael buble everything tradução
- michael bublé feeling good
- michael bublé feeling good letra
- michael bublé fever
- michael bublé filho
- michael bublé for once in my life
- michael bublé forever now
- michael bublé frank sinatra
- michael bublé ft. kelly rowland - how deep is your love
- michael bublé genero musical
- michael buble genre
- michael buble glasgow
- michael buble go home
- michael bublé god only knows
- michael buble graham norton
- michael buble grandfather
- michael bublé greatest hits
- michael buble greatest hits download
- michael buble grown up christmas list
- michael bublé haven't met you yet
- michael bublé haven't met you yet letra
- michael bublé hold on
- michael bublé hollywood
- michael bublé home
- michael bublé home baixar
- michael bublé home legendado
- michael bublé home letra
- michael buble home tradução
- michael bublé how can you mend a broken heart
- michael bublé i believe in you
- michael bublé i haven't met you yet
- michael bublé i just haven't met you yet
- michael bublé i wanna go home
- michael bublé i've got you under my skin
- michael bublé idade
- michael bublé instagram
- michael buble invitation 50ml
- michael bublé it's beginning to look a lot like christmas
- michael bublé it's time
- michael bublé it’s a beautiful day
- michael buble james bond
- michael buble james corden
- michael bublé jazz
- michael bublé jingle bells
- michael buble jingle bells download mp3
- michael buble jingle bells lyrics
- michael buble just because
- michael buble just haven't met you yet
- michael buble just haven't met you yet lyrics
- michael buble just the way you are
- michael buble karaoke
- michael buble karaoke songs
- michael buble kid on stage
- michael bublé kissing a fool
- michael buble köln
- michael bublé koncert
- michael buble konsert
- michael buble krakow
- michael buble københavn
- michael buble l.o.v.e lyrics
- michael bublé la vie en rose
- michael bublé la vie en rose (feat. cécile mclorin salvant)
- michael bublé laura pausini
- michael buble let me go home
- michael bublé letras
- michael bublé lost
- michael bublé love
- michael bublé love you anymore
- michael bublé luisana lopilato
- michael buble lyrics
- michael buble madrid
- michael buble maroon 5
- michael buble maroon 5 this love
- michael buble melbourne
- michael buble met you yet
- michael buble mexico
- michael buble montreal
- michael bublé mr jones
- michael buble mrs jones
- michael buble münchen
- michael bublé músicas
- michael buble my everything
- michael bublé natal
- michael buble naturally 7
- michael buble naturally 7 new york
- michael buble naturally 7 subway
- michael buble navidad
- michael buble net worth
- michael buble new album
- michael buble new song
- michael buble news
- michael bublé no brasil
- michael bublé no brasil 2019
- michael bublé nobody but me
- michael buble nz
- michael buble o2
- michael bublé o2 arena
- michael buble official website
- michael buble on sunrise channel 7
- michael buble on tour
- michael buble on youtube everything
- michael buble or as we natives say
- michael buble or blake shelton home
- michael buble or frank sinatra
- michael bublé original songs
- michael buble orlando
- michael bublé oslo
- michael buble ottawa
- michael buble perfume
- michael buble perfume 50ml
- michael buble perth
- michael buble philadelphia
- michael buble pittsburgh
- michael bublé playlist
- michael buble portugal
- michael buble pour homme 70ml
- michael buble praha
- michael buble presale tickets
- michael buble pronunciation
- michael bublé put your head on my shoulder
- michael bublé quando quando
- michael buble quando quando letra en español
- michael bublé quando quando quando other recordings of this song
- michael buble quando quando tradução
- michael buble quebec
- michael buble quien sera
- michael buble quits
- michael buble quits music
- michael buble quotes
- michael buble rar
- michael buble religion
- michael buble retire
- michael buble retirement
- michael buble retires
- michael buble retiring
- michael buble review
- michael buble river
- michael bublé rockin' around the christmas tree jingle bell rock feat carly rae jepsen lyrics
- michael bublé royal arena
- michael bublé santa claus is comin to town
- michael bublé save the last dance for me
- michael bublé show
- michael bublé show brasil
- michael bublé shows
- michael buble sings maroon 5
- michael buble son cancer
- michael buble son channel 4
- michael buble son noah
- michael bublé songs
- michael buble special channel 9
- michael bublé spiderman theme
- michael bublé sway
- michael bublé the way you look tonight
- michael buble ticketmaster
- michael buble tickets
- michael bublé to be loved
- michael bublé to love somebody
- michael buble top 40
- michael buble toronto
- michael bublé tour
- michael buble tour 2019 uk
- michael buble tour dates
- michael buble tour uk
- michael buble uk
- michael buble uk tour
- michael buble uk tour 2019
- michael buble ukulele
- michael buble ultimo album
- michael buble ultimo disco
- michael buble under my skin
- michael bublé unforgettable
- michael buble unforgettable lyrics
- michael buble us tour
- michael buble vagalume
- michael bublé van andel arena
- michael buble vancouver
- michael buble vevo
- michael buble videos
- michael buble videos youtube
- michael buble vine
- michael buble vinyl
- michael buble vocal range
- michael buble vs
- michael buble vs frank sinatra
- michael buble vs harry connick
- michael buble vs josh groban
- michael buble vs luis miguel
- michael buble wedding songs
- michael bublé what a wonderful world
- michael bublé when i fall in love
- michael bublé white christmas
- michael buble wien
- michael buble wife
- michael bublé wiki
- michael bublé wikipedia
- michael bublé winter wonderland
- michael buble world tour
- michael buble x factor
- michael buble x factor 2018
- michael buble x factor audition
- michael buble x factor cry me a river
- michael buble x factor performance
- michael buble x factor uk
- michael buble x files
- michael buble xcel
- michael buble xcel energy center
- michael bublé xmas
- michael buble you are everything
- michael buble you are my everything
- michael bublé you don't know me
- michael bublé you make me feel so young
- michael buble you will never find
- michael buble you'll never find
- michael bublé you'll never find another love like mine
- michael bublé you've got a friend in me
- michael bublé youtube
- michael buble youtube home
- michael buble zagreb
- michael buble zagreb arena
- michael buble zagreb eventim
- michael buble zagreb ulaznice
- michael buble ziggo
- michael buble ziggo dome
- michael bublé ziggo dome 2 november
- michael buble zoon
- michael buble zoon ziek
- michael buble zürich
- michael.com buble
- musicas com michael buble
- quando michael buble
- quando michael buble lyrics
- robin thicke and michael buble
- S
- stubhub.com michael buble
- ticketmaster.com michael buble
- tickets.com michael buble
- youtube.com michael buble
- youtube.com michael buble christmas
- youtube.com michael buble everything
- youtube.com michael buble feeling good
- youtube.com michael buble home