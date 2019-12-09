Michael Bublé vem ao Brasil para três shows em 2020

Mais um artista internacional confirmando visita ao Brasil: desta vez é Michael Bublé, cantor canadense famoso por suas baladas românticas e canções natalinas.

O artista estará em terras tupiniquins durante outubro de 2020, e já tem três shows marcados em diferentes capitais brasileiras. Em São Paulo, Bublé se apresenta no dia 25, no Allianz Parque.

Outros concertos do cantor estão marcados para dia 23 (em Curitiba) e 28 (no Rio de Janeiro). Os ingressos para as três apresentações já serão vendidos pelo site da Live Pass, com abertura das vendas em diferentes datas.

Os valores ainda não foram divulgados.

Além do Brasil, Bublé completa sua tour pela América Latina com shows no Chile e na Argentina, nos dias 12 e 17 de outubro.

SERVIÇO

Michael Bublé em São Paulo

Data: 25 de outubro de 2020

Local: Allianz Parque

Ingressos: Live Pass, abertura em 17 de dezembro, à meia-noite