Estas são as 10 candidatas favoritas para ganhar o Miss Universo 2019

Miss Universe will be December 8th…Atlanta, Georgia!!! 💫 I couldn’t be more excited for this incredible moment and opportunity in my life! To be able to represent Albania on the Miss Universe stage is a huge honor and I’m ready to give it my all to make Albanians everywhere proud! The show will be airing on @foxtv and @telemundo and will be hosted at the @tylerperrystudios ! The countdown begins! #forzashqiperia 🇦🇱🙏🏼 . . Photo by: @fadilberishaphotography Outfit by: @ema_savahl H/MU: @paulanthonylove . . . #cindymarina #missuniverse #missuniverse2019 #missuniversealbania2019 #missuniversealbania #confidentlybeautiful #roadtomissuniverse #roadtomissuniverse2019 #albanian #albania #emasavahl #emasavahlcouture #fadilberisha #fadilberishaphotography