Documentário de Taylor Swift pela Netflix será lançado ano que vem

Por Metro Jornal

Taylor Swift está para lançar um documentário pela Netflix, e o serviço de streaming anunciou quando será o lançamento da produção!

Com o nome 'Taylor Swift: Miss Americana', o documentário será lançado durante o Festival de Sundance de 2020, no dia 23 de janeiro.

A descrição do documentário é para trazer 'um olhar cru e revelador sobre uma das mais icônicas artistas do nosso tempo, enquanto ela descobre não só seu papel como cantora e compositora, mas como uma mulher usando todo o poder de sua voz'.

