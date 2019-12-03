Vikings: Novo ator fala sobre retorno de Ragnar na 6ª temporada
Este texto contém spoilers!
Com estreia marcada para amanhã nos Estados Unidos, 4 de dezembro, a sexta e última temporada de “Vikings” pretende trazer acontecimentos épicos e muitos fãs esperavam a volta de Ragnar, protagonista interpretado por Travis Fimmel. No entanto, um ator novato no elenco acaba de jogar um balde de água fria nesta esperança.
“Travis Fimmel fez um trabalho fantástico trazendo o personagem de Ragnar para a vida, e seria ótimo trabalhar com ele. Porém, eu não acho que ele vai voltar nessa temporada”, revelou Andrei Claude, que interpreta Ganbaatar, em entrevista ao Metro Reino Unido.
Now we remember the final days of the great Ragnar Lothbrok and the aftermath of his death. After returning to Kattegat to see what had become of his sons, Ragnar attempted to mobilize a raid on Wessex, only to find he had lost favor in Kattegat. Out of desperation, he bribed warriors to sail with him and his son, Ivar the Boneless, to England. . Having suffered significant losses during the stormy passage to Wessex, Ragnar and Ivar gave themselves up and were delivered to King Ecbert of Wessex by his son Aethelwulf. Despite past conflict, Ragnar and Ecbert came to an amicable understanding. Ragnar would allow himself to be executed by King Aelle of Northumbria and Ivar would be returned home. . Ragnar accepted his doom without apology. He was dropped from a cage into a pit of snakes. It is said that Odin himself bore the news of his death to Ragnar’s sons. Though Queen Aslaug had been overthrown by Lagertha in Kattegat, the sons of Ragnar banded together to command a great Viking army against England. . Filled with rage over their father’s murder, the sons of Ragnar ravaged the lands of Northumbria, laying waste to King Aelle and his army. They moved against Wessex and overran the Saxon forces commanded by Aethelwulf. In secret, Ecbert ceded his crown to Aethelwulf, who fled. Ecbert signed the lands of East Anglia over to the sons of Ragnar, though he no longer had the power to do so, then took his own life. . . . . . #RagnarLothbrok #IvarTheBoneless #BjornIronside #Lagertha #Kattegat #England #VikingsOnHistory
A última cena de Ragnar aconteceu na 4ª temporada e emocionou também por trás das câmeras, de acordo com o diretor Ciaran Donnelly.
“Foi mais emocionante do que ele ou qualquer um de nós esperava. Quando ele está lá em cima naquela gaiola tentando ter um diálogo, acho que ele teve problemas reais para dizê-lo por causa do real poder da emoção no momento. Eu sentia as coisas e falava: 'Vamos tirar Travis e fazer uma pausa' e ele dizia 'Não, eu vou ficar'. 'Eu quero fazer isso'. Então toda a multidão, havia algumas centenas de figurantes lá, estavam torcendo por ele. Para mim, como diretor, foi provavelmente um dos episódios mais cinematográficos que eu já dirigi, e é o que mais me orgulho'”, confessou ao Metro Reino Unido.