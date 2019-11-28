Cena deletada de 'Game of Thrones' mostra Sansa e Tyrion fugindo dos mortos
A HBO divulgou uma cena inédita da última temporada de 'Game of Thrones' que fazia parte do episódio 'The Long Night', e mostra o momento em que os mortos atacam as criptas de Winterfell.
Na cena vemos Sansa, Tyrion, Missandei e Gilly se escondendo dos mortos e tentando fugir dali enquanto outros são atacados. Parece que a sequência não teve a pós-produção, mas dá para sentir a tensão do momento.
Atualmente, a HBO está trabalhando na nova série desse universo, 'House of the Dragon', que vai focar na família Targaryen. O spin-off vai se passar 300 anos de 'Game of Thrones', e é inspirado no livro 'Fogo & Sangue'.
