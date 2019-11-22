Netflix comenta boatos que Imelda Stauton seria rainha Elizabeth em 'The Crown'

Rumores começaram a circular que a atriz Imelda Staunton, conhecida como a Umbridge de 'Harry Potter', seria a nova escolhida para interpretar a rainha Elizabeth em 'The Crown', então a Netflix decidiu se pronunciar sobre isso.

Através da declaração de um porta-voz, a Netflix Atualmente, estamos filmando a quarta temporada de The Crown, mas ainda não encomendamos outras temporadas. Portanto, qualquer notícia sobre elenco permanece pura especulação'.

Nas temporadas 1 e 2, a rainha Elizabeth foi interpretada pela atriz Claire Foy, e para a terceira temporada, Olivia Colman assumiu o papel. Agora resta um comunicado oficial do streaming se ela continua como a monarca na série, ou se outra atriz irá interpreta-la.

As três temporada de 'The Crown' já estão disponíveis no catálogo da Netflix.