Filme brasileiro, 'A Vida Invisível', é um dos indicados ao Independent Spirit Awards 2020
Os indicados ao Independent Spirit Awards 2020 foram anunciados, e o Brasil tem um forte representante com 'A Vida Invisível'. O filme estrelado por Fernanda Montenegro concorre na categoria Melhor Filme Internacional.
Os destaque ficam com 'O Farol' e 'Uncut Gems' que receberam cinco indicações cada em diferentes categorias. Confira a lista completa dos indicados:
MELHOR FILME
A Hidden Life
Clemency
The Farewell
História de um Casamento
Uncut Gems
MELHOR ATRIZ
Karen Allen (Colewell)
Hong Chau (Driveways)
Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell)
Mary Kay Place (A Vida de Diane)
Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Renée Zellweger (Judy)
MELHOR ATOR
Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty)
Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce)
Robert Pattinson (O Farol)
Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang)
MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE
Jennifer Lopez (As Golpistas)
Taylor Russell (Waves)
Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty)
Octavia Spencer (Luce)
MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE
Willem Dafoe (O Farol)
Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)
Shia Labeouf (Honey Boy)
Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)
Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane)
MELHOR DIREÇÃO
Robert Eggers (O Farol)
Alma Har’el (Honey Boy)
Julius Onah (Luce)
Benny Safdie e Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)
Lorene Scafaria (As Golpistas)
MELHOR PRIMEIRO FILME
Fora de Série
The Climb
A Vida de Diane
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
The Mustang
A Gente se Vê Ontem
MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO
Indústria Americana
Apollo 11
For Sama
Honeyland
Island of the Hungry Ghosts
MELHOR ROTEIRO
História de um Casamento
Ao Pó Voltará
Uncut Gems
Clemency
High Flying Bird
MELHOR PRIMEIRO ROTEIRO
A Gente Se Vê Ontem
Driveways
Blow the Man Down
Greener Grass
The Vast of Night
MELHOR EDIÇÃO
A Terceira Esposa
Uncut Gems
Sword of Trust
O Farol
Give Me Liberty
MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA
As Golpistas
O Farol
Honey Boy
A Terceira Esposa
O Mal Não Espera a Noite – Midsommar
MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL
A Vida Invisível (Brasil)
Les Miserables (França)
Parasita (Coreia do Sul)
Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas (França)
Retablo (Peru)
The Souvenir (Reino Unido)
MELHOR PRODUTOR
Mollye Asher
Krista Parris
Ryan Zacarias
PRÊMIO JOHN CASSAVETES (melhor longa feito com menos de US$ 500 mil)
Burning Cane
Colewell
Give Me Liverty
Premature
Loucas Noites com Emily
PRÊMIO ROBERT ALTMAN (melhor elenco)
História de um Casamento
PRÊMIO BONNIE (prêmio para cineastas mulheres)
Marielle Heller
Lulu Wang
Kelly Reichardt
PRÊMIO TRUER THAN FICTION (prêmio para novos cineastas de não-ficção)
Khalik Allah (Mãe Preta)
Davy Rothbart (17 Blocks)
Nadia Shihab (Jaddoland)
Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside (América)
PRÊMIO SOMEONE TO WATCH (premio para cineastas revelação)
Rashaad Ernesto Green (Premature)
Ash Mayfair (The Third Wife)
Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)