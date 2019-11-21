Filme brasileiro, 'A Vida Invisível', é um dos indicados ao Independent Spirit Awards 2020

Os indicados ao Independent Spirit Awards 2020 foram anunciados, e o Brasil tem um forte representante com 'A Vida Invisível'. O filme estrelado por Fernanda Montenegro concorre na categoria Melhor Filme Internacional.

Os destaque ficam com 'O Farol' e 'Uncut Gems' que receberam cinco indicações cada em diferentes categorias. Confira a lista completa dos indicados:

MELHOR FILME

A Hidden Life

Clemency

The Farewell

História de um Casamento

Uncut Gems

MELHOR ATRIZ

Karen Allen (Colewell)

Hong Chau (Driveways)

Elisabeth Moss (Her Smell)

Mary Kay Place (A Vida de Diane)

Alfre Woodard (Clemency)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

MELHOR ATOR

Chris Galust (Give Me Liberty)

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Luce)

Robert Pattinson (O Farol)

Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)

Matthias Schoenaerts (The Mustang)

MELHOR ATRIZ COADJUVANTE

Jennifer Lopez (As Golpistas)

Taylor Russell (Waves)

Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)

Lauren “Lolo” Spencer (Give Me Liberty)

Octavia Spencer (Luce)

MELHOR ATOR COADJUVANTE

Willem Dafoe (O Farol)

Noah Jupe (Honey Boy)

Shia Labeouf (Honey Boy)

Jonathan Majors (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)

Wendell Pierce (Burning Cane)

MELHOR DIREÇÃO

Robert Eggers (O Farol)

Alma Har’el (Honey Boy)

Julius Onah (Luce)

Benny Safdie e Josh Safdie (Uncut Gems)

Lorene Scafaria (As Golpistas)

MELHOR PRIMEIRO FILME

Fora de Série

The Climb

A Vida de Diane

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

The Mustang

A Gente se Vê Ontem

MELHOR DOCUMENTÁRIO

Indústria Americana

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

Island of the Hungry Ghosts

MELHOR ROTEIRO

História de um Casamento

Ao Pó Voltará

Uncut Gems

Clemency

High Flying Bird

MELHOR PRIMEIRO ROTEIRO

A Gente Se Vê Ontem

Driveways

Blow the Man Down

Greener Grass

The Vast of Night

MELHOR EDIÇÃO

A Terceira Esposa

Uncut Gems

Sword of Trust

O Farol

Give Me Liberty

MELHOR FOTOGRAFIA

As Golpistas

O Farol

Honey Boy

A Terceira Esposa

O Mal Não Espera a Noite – Midsommar

MELHOR FILME INTERNACIONAL

A Vida Invisível (Brasil)

Les Miserables (França)

Parasita (Coreia do Sul)

Retrato de uma Jovem em Chamas (França)

Retablo (Peru)

The Souvenir (Reino Unido)

MELHOR PRODUTOR

Mollye Asher

Krista Parris

Ryan Zacarias

PRÊMIO JOHN CASSAVETES (melhor longa feito com menos de US$ 500 mil)

Burning Cane

Colewell

Give Me Liverty

Premature

Loucas Noites com Emily

PRÊMIO ROBERT ALTMAN (melhor elenco)

História de um Casamento

PRÊMIO BONNIE (prêmio para cineastas mulheres)

Marielle Heller

Lulu Wang

Kelly Reichardt

PRÊMIO TRUER THAN FICTION (prêmio para novos cineastas de não-ficção)

Khalik Allah (Mãe Preta)

Davy Rothbart (17 Blocks)

Nadia Shihab (Jaddoland)

Erick Stoll & Chase Whiteside (América)

PRÊMIO SOMEONE TO WATCH (premio para cineastas revelação)

Rashaad Ernesto Green (Premature)

Ash Mayfair (The Third Wife)

Joe Talbot (The Last Black Man in San Francisco)