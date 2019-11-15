Dwayne Johnson vai interpretar Adão Negro em filme previsto para estrear em 2021
Dwayne Johnson, o The Rock, divulgou em seu perfil no Instagram a data de lançamento do filme "Adão Negro". O ator irá interpretar o personagem da DC Comics em um longa dirigido por Jaume Collet-Serra ("A Órfã", "A Casa de Cera"), com previsão para chegar aos cinemas em 22 de dezembro de 2021.
"Adão Negro é abençoado pela magia com poderes iguais aos do Superman, mas a diferença é que ele não segue a marca nem segue a linha. Ele é um rebelde, um super-herói gentil, que sempre faz o que é certo para as pessoas – mas ele faz do seu jeito. Verdade e justiça – o caminho do Adão Negro. Esse papel é diferente de qualquer outro que eu já joguei na minha carreira e sou grato por todos nós irmos juntos nessa jornada", escreveu o ator no Instagram.
The Man in Black ⚡️ Like most kids growing up, I dreamed about being a superhero. Having cool superpowers, fighting for what’s right and always protecting the people. It all changed for me, when I was 10yrs old and was first introduced to the greatest superhero of all time – SUPERMAN. As a kid, Superman was the hero I always wanted to be. But, a few years into my fantasy, I realized that Superman was the hero, I could never be. I was too rebellious. Too rambunctious. Too resistant to convention and authority. Despite my troubles, I was still a good kid with a good heart – I just liked to do things my way. Now, years later as a man, with the same DNA I had as a kid – my superhero dreams have come true. I’m honored to join the iconic #DCUniverse and it’s a true pleasure to become, BLACK ADAM. BLACK ADAM is blessed by magic with the powers equal to SUPERMAN, but the difference is he doesn’t toe the mark or walk the line. He’s a rebellious, one of a kind superhero, who’ll always do what’s right for the people – but he does it his way. Truth and justice – the BLACK ADAM way. This role is unlike any other I’ve ever played in my career and I’m grateful to the bone we’ll all go on this journey together. BLACK ADAM 12.22.21 ⚡️ Huge thank you to my friends, @jimlee and @bosslogic for this first time ever bad ass collaboration.
A imagem que The Rock postou é uma arte feita pelo artista BossLogic e por Jim Lee, chefe de conteúdo criativo da DC. Ainda não foram anunciados os nomes de outros atores que estarão no elenco de "Adão Negro". O personagem é o arqui-inimigo do herói Shazam, que este ano foi interpretado no cinema por Zachary Levi O plano da DC é reunir os dois personagens em um próximo filme.