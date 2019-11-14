Netflix anuncia segunda temporada de The Witcher antes mesmo da primeira estrear

A primeira temporada de The Witcher ainda nem estreou e a Netflix já surpreendeu os fãs confirmando a segunda temporada da série!

A showrunner de The Witcher, Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, comentou o anúncio mostrando a empolgação de já ter mais episódios encomendados: "Estou muito feliz com o fato de que, antes mesmo de os fãs assistirem à primeira temporada, já confirmamos que voltaremos ao Continente para continuar contando as histórias de Geralt, Yennefer e Ciri e mostrar o trabalho surpreendente que nosso elenco e realizadores entregaram".

O elenco principal de The Witcher conta com Henry Cavill como Geralt de Rivia, Anya Chalotra como Yennefer, e Freya Allan como Ciri. E a primeira temporada da série estreia agora no final de dezembro.

A produção da segunda temporada deve começar no início de 2020, em Londres, e a previsão de estreia dos novos episódios é para 2021.